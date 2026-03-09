Alectra employees step up for Coldest Night of the Year, raising $15,000 to support local communities

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braving winter temperatures and icy sidewalks, Alectra employees laced up their boots once again for the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk, raising over $15,000 in support of individuals and families experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness across the communities Alectra serves.

“We are incredibly proud of our Alectra team members who continue to demonstrate their commitment to our communities by participating in the Coldest Night of the Year walk,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “This annual event exemplifies our dedication to making a positive impact, as we join local organizations to provide essential services to those in need. Together, we’re making a difference in the communities we serve.”

More than 100 Alectra employees braved the winter temperatures, joining thousands of Canadians in walking to raise funds for local organizations that provide vital services to those in need. This year, Alectra employees entered five teams across Alectra’s service territory supporting The Dam in Mississauga, Hope House in Guelph, Regeneration Outreach Community in Brampton, and Blue Door in Richmond Hill.

“CNOY began as a small winter walk 16 years ago, and over the past several years Alectra has stepped up in a meaningful way. Their support across the GTA has been incredible and substantial, year after year. What we’re seeing in communities throughout the region is exactly what this campaign is about – neighbours coming together to support those experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. We’re deeply grateful for Alectra’s leadership, their big hearts, and the generous example they set across the country,” said Brian Carney, CEO, Blue Sea Foundation.

Funds raised through the event provide critical resources at the local level including emergency shelter, food programs, mental health services and housing support.

Since 2018, Alectra has been supporting the Coldest Night of the Year and has donated nearly $70,000 through employee participation. To learn more about Alectra’s community support, visit: alectra.com/about-community-support.

About Alectra Inc. Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities Corporation is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44929c1e-c5ce-4bdd-8e0f-b19d0abb8c4f