Cellhub Introduces Cellhub Managed Services at HIMSS to Power its “Hospitals Without Walls” Virtual Care Initiative

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellhub, a connectivity provider and healthcare technology hub, announced the launch of its new “Hospitals Without Walls” program to help rural healthcare companies deploy virtual clinical operations and expand their care. The initiative is being unveiled at the 2026 HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Conference in Las Vegas, NV, taking place March 9 to 12 at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

Cellhub will discuss its new, AI-powered Cellhub Managed Services offering and Hospitals Without Walls at three sessions during HIMSS, to be conducted at the T-Mobile Tech Theater, booth #5643, on March 10 at 4:00 p.m., March 11 at 2:00 p.m., and March 12 at 11:00 a.m. The sessions will be presented by Cellhub CRO John Tonthat. Attendees can also find Cellhub at its partner CDW’s booth, Venetian Level 2 #626.

Hospitals Without Walls is the flagship healthcare initiative powered by Cellhub’s new managed services arm and driven by the Cellhub Connected Health AI platform. This combination of services and solutions has been assembled to deliver transformative, modernized 5G environments, provided through a Cellhub-led consortium of healthcare specific partners. The offering will empower hospitals to grow through economical virtual care operations.

Cellhub Managed Services operates as a wholly owned subsidiary within the Cellhub group of companies. While Cellhub continues to serve as the Primary Agent and contracting entity for T-Mobile and key enterprise partners such as CDW, Cellhub Managed Services functions as the AI-powered services platform responsible for design, cost optimization, orchestration, and lifecycle management of complex 5G environments.

Addressing Rural Healthcare Pain Points

According to Fierce Healthcare, rural healthcare operations are in serious crisis, with 46% operating at a loss, and many lacking modernized technology. Hundreds of these hospitals were identified as “vulnerable to closure” in 2025, causing a percentage to discontinue inpatient care. Yet communities depend on these organizations. Reports show that more than a third of all community hospitals were situated in rural areas as of 2023 (35%), accounting for nearly 1,800 rural hospitals.

Hospitals Without Walls: Bridging the Rural Healthcare Gap

Hospitals Without Walls uses AI-driven cost analysis to surface hidden savings, then reinvests that financial headroom into a modern, 5G-enabled virtual care platform, helping rural hospitals stabilize operations, extend their clinical reach across wider geographies, for the communities that need it most. The program also unlocks new revenue opportunities through secure, compliant data partnerships, giving rural facilities a sustainable funding engine for ongoing transformation.

New Revenues through Data Brokering

Hospital systems sit on a valuable trove of clinical, operational, and demographic data that is of vital importance to furthering clinical research. Yet rural hospitals have historically lacked the infrastructure to monetize this data, especially without impacting data privacy. Cellhub’s groundbreaking AI-based platform allows hospitals to anonymize, extract, and granularly analyze this vital information, revealing trends that can help companies dramatically improve and speed their R&D processes. It’s a capability that pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and study sponsors are clamoring for.

Cellhub’s platform turns this untapped data into a sought-after, marketable resource. Data-driven advances in research will enable more effective clinical trials, real-world evidence programs, and HIPAA-compliant data partnerships. In addition, it presents a new revenue opportunity for hospitals, one that can fund future transformation and elevate care—all without exposing identifying information.

How It Works

Hospitals Without Walls is powered by Cellhub’s Connected Health AI platform, an AI-driven engine that designs and manages advanced 5G clinical environments. The platform ingests operational data across the care delivery chain to strip-out inefficiencies, architect secure remote care capabilities, and coordinate the technology ecosystem, enabling rural facilities to deliver a robust continuum of care that follows patients from inpatient settings to their homes. By removing the barriers of distance and cost, the platform improves how rural patients experience and access healthcare.

Core Program Components

AI-Powered Cost Optimization: Cellhub's SCOT (Strategic Cost Optimization & Transformation) program uses CostEye.ai to address critical cost and operational data siloed across TEMS, CMDB, ERP, invoicing, and contract systems—often impossible to manually reconcile. SCOT ingests, normalizes, and deeply analyzes this data to identify savings opportunities and confirm viability of implementation.





5G Connectivity: Carrier-grade 5G connectivity forms the backbone of the program, enabling reliable, high-bandwidth connections essential for telehealth, remote monitoring, and real-time clinical collaboration — even in areas where traditional broadband falls short.





Security & Infrastructure Resilience, or IRE (Isolated Recovery Environments): Solutions provide the secure interconnection layer that mobile and distributed clinical environments require, protecting patient data across every connected device and endpoint.





Clinical Devices & Equipment (via CDW): Purpose-built hardware designed for rural and mobile care settings, including:

5G clinical smartphones and SIM-enabled badges for staff connectivity
Rugged 5G tablets and laptops for EMS, ER, and field use
Remote patient monitoring kits and wireless monitoring devices
Smart hospital beds and cellular-powered infusion pumps
Portable imaging devices and asset tracking tags





Purpose-built hardware designed for rural and mobile care settings, including:

IT & Networking Solutions: Healthcare-focused vendor solutions spanning LAN/WAN networking, cloud and SaaS platforms, and mobility management — designed to integrate with existing rural hospital systems.





Financing & Support: Favorable financing through Apple Financial Services and Managed Apple Care for Enterprise helps rural facilities adopt new technology without unsustainable upfront costs.





Managed Services: End-to-end support including network design, configuration, integration, and ongoing security services help reduce the burden on the lean IT teams that are common in rural settings.





“Hospitals don’t need more vendor partners. They need one accountable party to help identify new ways for them to address their funding issues and grow. We can deliver and manage the resources that rural centers need to not just avoid shut downs, but to extend community care. We’re honored to support them,” said Tonthat. “The launch of Cellhub Managed Services shows that Cellhub has evolved into a full-service company on the leading edge, coordinating a broad ecosystem that can drive meaningful growth in the healthcare sector.”

“At CDW Healthcare, we deploy technology to hospitals nationwide. We’re impressed with Cellhub’s ability to assemble and manage the complex elements that make virtual expansion of care a reality. That presents a huge value,” said Mike Grisamore, Senior Vice President, Vertical Markets at CDW. “We’re proud to help equip Hospitals Without Walls, so healthcare organizations of all scales can cost-effectively grow through technology.”

Healthcare executives in this space can visit Cellhub at www.cellhub.com, email info@cellhub.com, or call 646-905-5588 for additional information on how Hospitals Without Walls can help rural facilities thrive.

About Cellhub Managed Services

Cellhub Managed Services, a subsidiary of Cellhub, is the result of the company’s major investments into AI-powered platforms. It is Cellhub’s delivery arm for transformative, modernized 5G environments. Acknowledging the catalysts that are revolutionizing the services market, Cellhub developed an AI-first platform, creating a sophisticated algorithm-based infrastructure dedicated to solving healthcare network challenges. The flagship offering of Cellhub Managed Services is “Hospitals Without Walls,” a consortium of healthcare providers that delivers cutting-edge connectivity, cost-analysis, equipment, devices, networking solutions, services, financing, design, and more for hospital systems. Coordinated by Cellhub along with its partners, the consortium empowers rural healthcare organizations who might not otherwise be able to grow or maintain their operations, allowing them to extend services through cost-effective virtual clinical care.

About Cellhub

Cellhub is a leading Primary Agent and 5G consultancy for T-Mobile, and a technology services coordinator. The company has more than 33 years of experience delivering cutting-edge 5G solutions, enterprise mobility strategies, and cost-out consulting services. As a trusted partner, Cellhub empowers managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), system integrators (SIs), and enterprise customers with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. Through our strategic partnerships, best-in-class enablement tools, and expert consulting services, Cellhub’s best-in-class support helps businesses seamlessly adopt industry-leading 5G technology while maximizing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Visit Cellhub at www.cellhub.com, email info@cellhub.com, see Cellhub Enterprise on LinkedIn, or call 646-905-5588 to explore how to unlock new 5G opportunities.

