New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Hong Kong, China, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (hereinafter referred to as “New Century” or the “Company”), a company listed on the NASDAQ, announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”).

On August 12, 2025, the Company received a written notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff, informing the Company that its ordinary shares had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Since then, the Company has taken active measures to address this issue and has successfully regained compliance. Specifically, for the 12 consecutive business days, from November 14, 2025 to December 2, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, Nasdaq has formally notified the Company on December 3, 2025 that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

About New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited

New Century is an international freight forwarding company and logistics service provider. Its customers include direct shippers and other freight forwarders. New Century assists its clients in both importing and exporting of goods which principally involves the arrangement of shipment upon receipt of booking instructions from our customers, including sale of cargo space, cargo pick up, off-airport air cargo security screening, palletization, preparation of shipping documentation, arrangement of customs clearance and cargo handling at ports. New Century's freight forwarding services principally generate revenues from air freight export shipments to regions such as North America, Europe and Asia.

