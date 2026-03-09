Carbon Revolution Provides Update on Strategic Transaction and Funding Efforts

GEELONG, Australia, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Revolution plc (OTC Pink: CREVF) (the “Company”), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and the leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology automotive carbon fiber wheels, today provided an update on its efforts to execute and complete a strategic transaction with one or more potential counterparties or to obtain additional funding.

The Company is currently in advanced discussions with its secured lenders regarding a transaction that would result in certain secured lenders converting their debt into equity securities of the Company and / or its wholly-owned subsidiary, Carbon Revolution Pty Ltd, which are expected to constitute all or a substantial majority of the outstanding equity securities. Such a transaction is expected to materially and substantially impair the value of the Company’s outstanding ordinary shares. The execution of definitive documentation for such transaction and its implementation is subject to continued intercreditor negotiations and finalization of the timing and satisfaction of certain conditions.

The Company expects to announce the terms of such transaction with an anticipated timetable for its implementation, and the impact of such transaction on the Company’s stakeholders, within the next several weeks.

About Carbon Revolution plc

Carbon Revolution plc (OTC Pink: CREVF) is the parent of Carbon Revolution Pty Ltd, an early-stage growth company which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world’s most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.

For more information, visit carbonrev.com

