GoDaddy, Inc.Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises GoDaddy, Inc., (“GoDaddy" or the "Company") (NYSE:GDDY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

GoDaddy’s stock price fell $13.16 or 14.26%, to close at $79.14 per share on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news on February 24, 2026, that GoDaddy released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, which included bookings of $1.28 million. The Company revealed it had “introduced a promotional price for .com domains with a 1-year term,” noting that “the shift in term mix, combined with the promotional price, reduced up front bookings and near-term revenue.” Furthermore, GoDaddy provided 2026 guidance with revenue projected between $5.195 billion and $5.275 billion, stating it “anticipate[s] a modest impact on reported revenue growth rates for the year in both Core Platform and A&C segments as the promotional price is allocated to all products included in the initial purchase.”

