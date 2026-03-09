Brown-Forman Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Brown-Forman, (“Brown-Forman" or the "Company") (NYSE:BFB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/brown-forman-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Brown-Forman’s stock price fell $5.95, or 17.92%, to close at $27.25 on June 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred on the news that the Company reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025 on June 5, 2025. According to the report, “net sales decreased 7% to $894 million,” while “reported operating income decreased 45%” and “diluted earnings per share decreased 45%,” leading the Company to state that “results did not meet our long-term growth aspirations.” Furthermore, the Company noted it would “expect continued headwinds” in fiscal year 2026, such as declines in organic net sales and operating income, due to a “significant evolution of [its] U.S. distribution.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising