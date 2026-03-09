Nidec Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nidec Corporation (“Nidec" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/nidec-corporation.

Nidec’s stock price fell $0.81, or 16.5%, to close at $4.11 per share on September 4, 2025, following the September 3, 2025, disclosure that it had established a third-party committee to investigate suspicions of improper accounting. The Company revealed that “investigations found multiple documents suggesting that . . . the Company and its group companies could have engaged in improper accounting with the involvement or knowledge of its or their management[.]” On September 26, 2025, shares fell an additional $0.29, or 6.6%, to close at $4.09 per share. This followed Nidec’s disclosure of more suspected inappropriate accounting, including “cases where the reported value for customs purposes was declared to be lower than the appropriate amount without legitimate reason,” and the receipt of an “audit report containing a disclaimer of opinion” from its auditor. By October 23, 2025, the stock dropped $1.17, or 25.4%, to $3.43 after a press release announced the withdrawal of the year-end forecast and the cancellation of a surplus dividend due to the ongoing Third Party Committee investigations. Finally, Nidec’s stock price fell $0.80, or 20.3%, to close at $3.15 per share on October 27, 2025, after the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) placed the company under a Special Security alert. The TSE noted that “improvement of the internal management system of said listed company is highly necessary,” citing expanding investigation scopes and identified “deficiencies… in the Company’s company-wide internal control systems,” specifically regarding information, communication, and financial closing processes.

