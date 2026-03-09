Coherent Launches 700mW Uncooled Micro-Pump Lasers for Improving Efficiency of Scale-Across Networks

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced new single- and dual-chip uncooled 980nm micro-pump lasers delivering up to 700mW per fiber output in a compact 3-pin module package.

Designed to support next-generation coherent transmission systems and to enable ultra-high-density multi-rail optical amplifiers, the new devices deliver higher output power, greater efficiency, and enhanced design flexibility in space-constrained environments - critical enablers for efficient scale-across networks.

As optical networks scale to meet the growing demands of AI, cloud infrastructure, and high-capacity transport, amplifier architectures must provide higher output power without increasing footprint or energy consumption. Coherent’s latest uncooled single-mode micro-pump lasers deliver up to 700mW output with less than 3W of power consumption per fiber, operating reliably across a wide temperature range from -20°C to 85°C. By eliminating the need for active cooling while maintaining high performance and thermal stability, these new micro-pumps enable customers to design denser, more energy-efficient amplifier solutions - foundational building blocks for scale-across optical systems.

“Coherent has led the uncooled pump laser market for more than two decades, beginning with our first uncooled pump lasers in 2004 and our ultra-compact micro-pump platform in 2017,” said Madhu Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President and General Manager - Telecom Transport Business Unit at Coherent. “Our latest high-power uncooled micro-pump lasers extend that legacy of innovation and enable customers to achieve density and performance levels that were previously unattainable in compact amplifier designs for the demanding DCI application.”

Samples of the new devices are available now, with volume production expected to begin in calendar Q2 2026. Attendees of OFC 2026 are invited to visit Coherent at Booth 1401 to learn more about these high-power uncooled pump lasers and the company’s comprehensive optical component portfolio.

For more information, visit coherent.com.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e182b32-f7af-4204-a2f6-acf9a5793a5d