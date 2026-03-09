Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

9 March 2026 at 3 p.m.

Change in the amount of Luotea Plc’s own shares

Luotea has assigned a total of 20,247 Luotea shares to 9 participants of the share-based incentive program as a reward payment for the 2025 earning period.

After the transfer, Luotea holds 566,903 of its own shares.

LUOTEA PLC

Antti Niitynpää

President and CEO





Additional information:

Antti Niitynpää, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 231 167

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 558 8520





Luotea is a real estate service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea’s services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Our offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2025, the company’s revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

