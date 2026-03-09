New myGwork Research: LGBTQ+ Gen Z and Millennial Talent Demand Action, Not Just Optics, as Political Climate Reshapes Career Choices

Survey of over 2,000 students and graduates reveals that 1 in 3 have reconsidered their career path or location due to anti-DEI pushback and political shifts.

84% say visible LGBTQ+ role models in senior leadership would influence their decision to accept a job.

Nearly half (48%) of graduates now prefer hybrid work, viewing flexibility as a baseline expectation.



LONDON, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive report released today by myGwork, the leading global inclusive talent platform, reveals that the next generation of LGBTQ+ talent is becoming increasingly discerning about potential employers. The LGBTQ+ Student & Graduate Survey 2026 highlights that while young professionals are eager to be out at work, rising political volatility and pushback against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are heavily influencing their career decisions.

The survey of over 2,000 students and recent graduates from around the world provides a roadmap for employers seeking to attract and retain diverse talent in a complex global landscape.

The "Safe Harbor" Effect on Talent Mobility The report uncovers a significant level of anxiety regarding the current social climate. Nearly 8 out of 10 students expressed deep concern over the pushback against DEI initiatives. This apprehension is having tangible effects on the talent pipeline: 34% of respondents stated they have reconsidered their career path, industry, or geographic location due to recent political and social shifts.

"This year’s findings reveal a workforce that is more diverse and discerning than ever before," said Adrien & Pierre Gaubert, Co-founders of myGwork. "In a year defined by global volatility, students are not just looking for a job—they are looking for a safe harbor. Organizations that prioritize visible role models and transparent, inclusive policies are significantly ahead of their competitors."

Inclusion is Non-Negotiable Authenticity remains a top priority, with 72% of respondents stating they would be open about their identity from day one if they knew an organization was genuinely inclusive. However, confidence in corporate allyship is shaky; only 9% believe all employers are taking enough proactive action to be inclusive.

Key "signposts" that candidates look for to verify an employer's commitment include:

Transparent policies: 63% prioritize policies such as trans-inclusive healthcare.

Visible leadership: 84% say seeing LGBTQ+ role models in senior positions would positively influence their decision to accept a job offer.

Active support: 43% look for active Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).



The Intersectionality of Discrimination The data exposes a persistent "inclusion gap" affecting the most marginalized within the community. LGBTQ+ students of color witnessed more discrimination (52%) than their white peers (42%). Furthermore, for the 14% of respondents with disabilities (88% of which are invisible), flexibility is not just a perk but a necessity. However, 58% of disabled respondents feel companies are becoming less supportive of LGBTQ+ employees in the wake of anti-DEI movements.

Flexibility as a Foundation The traditional five-day office week is becoming obsolete for this demographic. 48% of all graduates prefer a hybrid working arrangement, and nearly half (44%) feel their university careers centers are not doing enough to connect them with inclusive employers.

Call to Action for Employers To bridge the gap between optics and action, myGwork’s report advises organizations to move beyond general DEI statements. Recommendations include offering mentorship programs, ensuring transparent trans-inclusive health policies, and explicitly signposting support for invisible disabilities.

