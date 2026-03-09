Netskope Appoints Government Veteran Joseph Welsh to Lead U.S. Public Sector Sales

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope , (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced the appointment of Joseph Welsh as the company’s new Vice President of Sales, U.S. Public Sector. In this role, Welsh will be responsible for establishing and leading the next phase of Netskope’s sales strategy in the United States federal, state and local, as well as education (SLED) markets.

Welsh joins Netskope with over 30 years of experience in technology sales leadership targeting government customers, most recently as regional vice president of public sector sales at Tenable. He will be tasked with providing strategic guidance and leading the public sector sales team in the government market. This role is part of Netskope’s long-term strategy to deliver critical cybersecurity support as U.S. public sector organizations face growing threats and seek to modernize their security for continued cloud and AI adoption.

Throughout his career, Welsh has demonstrated expertise in multiple disciplines including cybersecurity, enterprise software, sales operations, customer relationship management (CRM) and strategic partnerships. Prior to his position at Tenable, he held executive positions at RSA Security, Splunk, and other technology companies.

“Over my career, I’ve witnessed firsthand the evolution of cybersecurity in the U.S. government market, and I’ve been able to understand the unique demands and challenges these agencies face. I’m excited to join Netskope, as the company has proven its ability to deliver solutions that keep its customers ahead of adversaries and help organizations throughout the U.S. public sector achieve both short- and long-term security goals,” Welsh said. “I look forward to leading the Netskope U.S. public sector program and helping agencies modernize their security and networking, while maximizing efficiency and resources.”

Netskope successfully addresses government cybersecurity challenges with its Netskope FedRAMP High-authorized NewEdge Government platform, helping federal agencies and SLED organizations achieve zero trust, maximize mission impact, and stay ready for evolving threats. Its unparalleled network visibility, cybersecurity capabilities, and performance empower mission leaders to achieve secure use of AI, increase resiliency, and lead innovation today while preparing for future government innovation – all without security or performance trade-offs.

“Netskope is dedicated to helping government customers address cybersecurity challenges, and we are thrilled to add someone of Joe’s talent and experience to lead our public sector team,” said Wes Simons, Senior Vice President of Sales, North America, Netskope. “From the federal government’s zero trust requirements to the increased cybersecurity responsibilities that state and local governments are facing, Joe’s knowledge and relationships will support our public sector program as a foundational component to Netskope’s business.”

To learn more about Netskope for U.S. Public Sector, please visit: https://www.netskope.com/solutions/public-sector

