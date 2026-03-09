Fusion Academy and Mastermind Cognitive Training Launch Pilot Research Partnership to Explore Cognitive Training in Personalized Education

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Academy , a leader in personalized one-to-one education, and Mastermind Cognitive Training (Mastermind), a neuroscience-based cognitive performance training program, today announced a limited pilot research partnership designed to explore whether pairing cognitive training with individualized academic instruction may support student learning readiness.

The 14-week pilot study will integrate Mastermind’s immersive cognitive training program into the weekly academic experience of a subset of full-time Fusion Academy students. Participants will complete short, structured cognitive training sessions while continuing Fusion’s personalized curriculum. The partnership will examine changes in selected cognitive skills – including attention, working memory, processing efficiency and executive function – and their potential relationship to academic learning.

A Combined Approach to Strengthening the Mind and Improving Learning

Fusion Academy’s one-to-one instructional model is uniquely suited for individualized progress monitoring, making it an ideal environment to study the relationship between cognitive development and academic growth. By layering Mastermind’s neuroscientific, gamified training tools into Fusion’s personalized learning experience, the partnership seeks to understand whether enhanced cognitive readiness accelerates a student’s ability to grasp, retain and apply academic content.

“Fusion Academy has always believed in meeting students where they are. This partnership allows us to take that mission even further,” said Joie Laykoff, Senior Director of Teaching and Learning. “By combining Fusion’s personalized instruction with Mastermind’s neuroscience-based training, we have the opportunity to explore new ways to support student learning readiness and engagement.”

A Structured Pilot Study to Validate Student Growth

The formal research study will include pre- and post-testing to measure changes in key areas of cognitive functioning, eye movement and reading efficiency and academic performance. Results will compare students participating in the combined program against a control group receiving standard Fusion instruction.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with an organization as innovative and student-centered as Fusion Academy,” said Dominick Fedele, CEO & Founder of Mastermind Cognitive Training. “By combining Fusion’s personalized model with Mastermind’s cognitive training, we hope to demonstrate a powerful, research-backed approach to enhancing student performance and unlocking individual potential.”

A Shared Vision for Advancing Education

Both organizations are aligned in their mission to support students holistically – academically, cognitively and emotionally. The partnership represents a forward-thinking model for how schools might integrate cognitive science into everyday learning, and it has the potential to inform best practices across the broader education landscape.

Research findings are expected to be shared following completion in summer 2026 to help educators, families, learning specialists and school leaders better understand how cognitive training and personalized instruction may work together to support student success.

About Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is a revolutionary private school offering personalized, one-to-one education for students in grades 6–12. With more than 80 campuses across the country, as well as an online virtual option, Fusion pairs mastery-based learning with a focus on student well-being to support academic growth and personal development. Learn more at FusionAcademy.com.

About Mastermind Cognitive Training

Mastermind Cognitive Training delivers neuroscience-driven cognitive performance programs designed to strengthen foundational brain skills that support learning including focus, working memory, processing efficiency, and executive function. Through immersive VR and/or tablet based digital technologies, Mastermind helps individuals build the cognitive capabilities needed to reach their full potential. Learn more at MastermindTraining.com.

Media Contacts:

Fusion Academy

Joie Laykoff

Senior Director of Teaching and Learning

jlaykoff@fusionacademy.com

(661) 733-6739