Alation Ends the Era of Manual Data Governance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the agentic knowledge layer that drives outcomes, today introduced outcome-based governance, a new approach to data governance that replaces manual, process-driven programs with an agent-powered operating system. The general availability of Alation Curation Automation , which automates metadata governance at scale, completes the outcome-based governance system.

Enterprise governance programs face a structural scaling problem. Regulatory expectations now require provable, continuous compliance rather than periodic attestations. AI adoption is accelerating, but AI systems amplify the consequences of poorly governed data. Additionally, as data volumes continue to grow, stewardship teams and manual processes cannot keep pace. As a result, governance programs generate activity but fail to produce measurable outcomes.

Outcome-based governance addresses this by enabling organizations to govern by intent rather than by process. Teams declare the business outcome they need to achieve — regulatory compliance, AI readiness, or trusted data products — and the system automatically interprets, enforces, and maintains those standards through purpose-built agents and continuous automation.

The system connects three products within the Alation platform: CDE Manager for identifying and governing business-critical data elements, Data Quality for automated validation and monitoring, and the newly available Curation Automation for enriching metadata with business context at scale.

Incomplete or inconsistent metadata is the primary blocker for enterprise AI initiatives, self-service analytics, and regulatory compliance programs. It stalls data-driven initiatives, increases risk exposure by leaving governance gaps undetected, and drives up operating costs by requiring organizations to scale stewardship headcount alongside data growth, negatively impacting revenue. Curation Automation addresses these problems directly by automating metadata enforcement with transparency, control, and continuous compliance.

Together, outcome-based governance and Curation Automation enable organizations to:

Accelerate AI and analytics initiatives by ensuring metadata is consistently complete, contextual, and trustworthy across governed assets.

by ensuring metadata is consistently complete, contextual, and trustworthy across governed assets. Reduce compliance risk and audit burden by continuously enforcing governance standards with machine-consistency and full auditability.

by continuously enforcing governance standards with machine-consistency and full auditability. Lower governance operating costs by replacing manual metadata curation with declarative automation that scales with data growth.

by replacing manual metadata curation with declarative automation that scales with data growth. Shift governance teams from production work to strategic oversight, enabling stewards to validate outcomes rather than author metadata.





Key Capabilities:

Declarative standards: Administrators define metadata requirements using natural language that reflects business and regulatory intent. Standards are declared once and enforced automatically.

Administrators define metadata requirements using natural language that reflects business and regulatory intent. Standards are declared once and enforced automatically. AI-Assisted enrichment: Purpose-built agents generate metadata using catalog context, query patterns, and admin-provided instructions, with field-level guidance to ensure alignment with organizational standards.

Purpose-built agents generate metadata using catalog context, query patterns, and admin-provided instructions, with field-level guidance to ensure alignment with organizational standards. Transparent automation: Every change is previewable before execution, existing values are preserved by default, and all actions are fully auditable, ensuring automation earns trust in regulated environments.

Every change is previewable before execution, existing values are preserved by default, and all actions are fully auditable, ensuring automation earns trust in regulated environments. Continuous enforcement: Standards persist across your governed data, ensuring metadata remains complete and compliant as your catalog grows, reducing ongoing manual effort.





“Governance programs have always been designed around human execution — write the policy, assign the task, hope someone follows through. That model was always going to fail at scale,” said GT Volpe , Head of Product Management at Alation. “Outcome-based governance inverts the assumption: you declare what good looks like once, and the system continuously enforces that standard. With Curation Automation enhancing the platform, we’re not asking people to govern data better. We’re making governance something the system does automatically, with people focused on what actually requires human judgment.”

Alation Curation Automation is generally available today. Organizations can experience Alation and outcome-based governance at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit , March 9–11 in Orlando, at Booth #221.

About Alation

Alation delivers an agentic knowledge layer that enables enterprises to achieve business outcomes and grow their most critical asset, knowledge. Global enterprises, including hundreds of Fortune 5000 companies, and organizations like AbbVie, American Family, Cisco, Finnair, Nasdaq, and Sallie Mae partner with Alation to realize hard ROI and business outcomes from data and AI. Alation led the creation of the data catalog market, was named a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and has been named a five-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit https://www.alation.com .

