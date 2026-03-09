Joint Commission names new members to boards of directors for Joint Commission Resources and National Quality Forum

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission, the oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare globally, today announced the appointments of two new members to the boards of directors of two of its affiliate organizations.

Adolfo Llinás , MD, chief medical officer, Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, in Bogotá, Colombia, joined the Board of Joint Commission Resources (JCR).

Sarita A. Mohanty, MD, MPH, MBA, president and chief executive officer, The SCAN Foundation (TSF), Long Beach, CA, was named to the National Quality Forum (NQF) Board.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Adolfo Llinás to the JCR Board of Directors and Dr. Sarita A. Mohanty to the NQF Board,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission. “Dr. Llinás brings valuable clinical expertise and international insight, and Dr. Mohanty offers strong leadership grounded in a commitment to improving care for people with complex healthcare needs. Their experience will meaningfully support the Joint Commission enterprise as we continue our mission to advance the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all.”

About Dr. Adolfo Llinás

JCR is a not-for-profit affiliate of Joint Commission that provides expert consulting, educational services, and publications to help healthcare organizations improve patient safety and quality. It assists providers with accreditation readiness, regulatory compliance, and evidence-based practices through tools like Tracers with AMP® software and the Digital Learning Center. Dr. Llinás joined the JCR Board of Directors as an International Outside Director for a three-year term, which officially began January 1, 2026.

In addition to his role as CMO of Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, Dr. Llinás is a staff member of the Adult Reconstructive Surgery Section of the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology at Fundación Santa Fe University Hospital and clinical professor at the School of Medicine at Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá.

He previously served as chairman of the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology and Director of the joint residency program in alliance with Universidad de Rosario, Bogotá. Dr. Llinás earned his medical degree from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, School of Medicine, in Bogotá, where he also did his residency. His fellowship education focused on basic research in biomechanics, adult reconstructive surgery, and musculoskeletal repercussions of coagulopathies, all at University of Southern California, Los Angeles Orthopedic Hospital.

About Dr. Sarita A. Mohanty

NQF, which became a Joint Commission affiliate in 2023, is a not-for-profit organization that works to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, and affordability for all people by bringing all voices to the table for consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards. The NQF Board of Directors maintains majority representation from consumer and purchaser organizations. Dr. Mohanty, who also is serving a three-year term that officially began January 1, 2026, represents the consumer segment.

As president and CEO of TSF, Dr. Mohanty heads up one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations focused on improving the quality of health and life for older adults, which it does through grantmaking, partnerships, and mission-aligned investments.

Before joining TSF, Dr. Mohanty served as vice president of care coordination for Medicaid and vulnerable populations at Kaiser Permanente, where she continues to practice internal medicine. She previously held leadership roles as assistant professor of medicine at the University of Southern California, chief medical officer at COPE Health Solutions, senior medical director at L.A. Care Health Plan, and she is currently an adjunct associate professor at The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine. Dr. Mohanty completed her Internal Medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and a research fellowship at Harvard Medical School. She earned her medical degree from Boston University, MPH from Harvard University, and MBA from UCLA.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.