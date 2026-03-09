ControlUp Introduces Tap-to-App, Bringing True End-to-End Visibility to Clinician Login Experiences, Exclusively on IGEL OS

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced Tap-to-App , an industry’s first healthcare-focused capability exclusively available on IGEL OS, designed to measure and optimize the real-world login experience for clinicians as they move across shared workstations in hospitals and clinical set-ups.

In clinical environments, providers rely on badge-based "tap" workflows to access applications and patient information. While IT teams often report backend login times of just a few seconds, the reality for the clinician—the time it takes for an application to become usable—is often significantly longer. This "visibility gap" leads to disrupted workflows and lost time with patients.

ControlUp’s Tap-to-App addresses this gap by correlating data from the physical endpoint with the virtual desktop and application layers, into a single, unified view. ControlUp enables healthcare IT teams to see exactly when applications become functional from the clinician’s perspective.

“Clinicians know immediately when technology slows them down, but IT teams haven’t always had the full picture to explain why,” said Marcel Calef, Field CTO Americas, ControlUp. “Tap-to-App shows exactly how long it really takes for applications and patient data to be ready after a clinician taps in. That visibility helps IT teams fix real issues faster and deliver a smoother experience for clinicians at the point of care.”

A Strategic Partnership for Healthcare

Developed in close collaboration with IGEL, a global leader in secure endpoint OS solutions, the solution integrates deeply with IGEL OS to provide a seamless data stream from the moment a badge hits the reader.

“By working closely with ControlUp, we’re enabling end-to-end visibility into the tap-to-app experience—from the endpoint through to the virtual desktop session. This collaboration helps healthcare IT teams move from reacting to issues after the fact to proactively identifying and addressing experience gaps, so clinicians get the reliable performance they need every day,” said Jason Mafera, Field CTO for Healthcare at IGEL.

Availability

Tap-to-App is available today at no additional cost for ControlUp for Desktops customers running on IGEL endpoints. To learn more, visit ControlUp booth #1726 and see a live demo at IGEL booth #4267 at HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas, NV from March 9-12, 2026 .

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, bringing together digital employee experience management and agentic AI in a single platform that evolves IT operations from reactive work toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM).

By integrating real‑time signals with guided decision‑making and automated remediation, ControlUp helps IT resolve issues before they impact employees, reduce operational complexity, and consolidate fragmented toolsets. Organizations advance to a self‑healing environment that operates more autonomously at scale.

With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workspace runs itself. Learn more at www.controlup.com.