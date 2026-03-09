JAKKS Pacific Announces Global Agreement with SEGA for Sonic the Hedgehog 4





SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a top manufacturer of toys and consumer products, and its costume division, Disguise, announced today a multi-year partnership with SEGA (“SEGA”) for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, Paramount Pictures’ feature film set to release in theaters March 19, 2027.

Through the collaboration, SEGA® and JAKKS will design, develop, and manufacture a range of products including action figures, plush, playsets, role play, costumes, and costume accessories, set to hit the market in early 2027, ahead of the film’s release. The all-new products will feature popular, well-known characters like Sonic, Tails, Shadow, and Knuckles, as well as additional favorites like Amy Rose and Metal Sonic.

“Sonic movie products continue to be among our most popular lines year after year, underscoring just how beloved these characters are,” said Stephen G. Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “The Sonic brand resonates with fans of all ages, and we’re excited to build on that momentum with a new collection of toys, figures, and costumes that capture the spirit of this latest adventure.”

“JAKKS Pacific has been an incredible partner, with their creativity, quality, and passion bringing Sonic the Hedgehog to life for fans around the world,” said Shuji Utsumi, President and COO, Representative Director of SEGA CORPORATION. “As we look ahead to Sonic the Hedgehog 4, we're excited to continue building on that success together and deliver even more innovative designs for Sonic fans of all ages.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned IP brands and products. These product lines include best sellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush and playsets. All products for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be available globally online and in retail stores in 2027.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge Halloween costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With a dedication to quality and detail, Disguise continues to own the licensed costume space with additional lines rolling out each year. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 brings an exciting cast of characters to the table, making a great fit for dress up products.

About SEGA CORPORATION:

SEGA CORPORATION is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and distributes a variety of games for consoles, PCs, and wireless devices as well as character products, and various other products. Moreover, SEGA distributes a range of gaming content developed by its domestic and overseas studios worldwide via its global publishing bases. SEGA is leveraging its own IP to accelerate the development and commercialization of its IP not only in games but also in various other media, thereby dramatically increasing the value of its IP. SEGA is positioning transmedia as an important strategy for providing new content to users around the world. SEGA CORPORATION's website is located at https://www.sega.co.jp/

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

