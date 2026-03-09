MiTwell, MediaTek, and RGo Robotics Unveil Infrastructure-Free Visual RTLS Platform to Power the Next Generation of Physical AI

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiTwell, MediaTek and RGo Robotics, today announced a next-generation Visual Real-Time Localization Solution (RTLS) designed to accelerate the adoption of Physical AI across warehouses, logistics operations, and industrial environments.

The joint solution enables moving machines, including Forklifts, Mobile Robots, Drones, and other Autonomous Systems to become visible, traceable, and information-gathering agents capable of understanding their surroundings in real time without requiring complex fixed infrastructure.

As manufacturers and logistics operators increasingly deploy automation, the ability to track machines, coordinate fleets, and improve operational safety has become critical. However, many traditional RTLS deployments rely on fixed sensors, tags, or infrastructure that can be expensive to install and difficult to scale.

The joint solution addresses these challenges by enabling machine-level visual perception, allowing each moving machine to continuously understand its environment while seamlessly sharing data across the facility. The result is a scalable foundation for AI-driven industrial operations and autonomous systems.

“Industrial automation is rapidly evolving toward Physical AI,” said Chip Bellisime, Vice President of Global Sales at MiTwell. “By combining MediaTek’s edge AI compute, RGo’s advanced perception technology, and MiTwell’s expertise in industrial edge platforms and OSM-based system design, we are enabling OEMs to rapidly deploy scalable visual localization solutions across warehouses, factories, and autonomous machines.”

Transforming Machines into Physical AI Agents combines three key technologies:

MediaTek’s Genio 720 edge AI platform , providing high-performance compute optimized for computer vision workloads while maintaining low power consumption and cost efficiency.

, providing high-performance compute optimized for computer vision workloads while maintaining low power consumption and cost efficiency. RGo Robotics’ localization software , enabling machines to interpret and navigate complex environments using advanced AI and computer vision to deliver human-like situational awareness capabilities across fleets and facilities without disrupting operations.

, enabling machines to interpret and navigate complex environments using advanced AI and computer vision to deliver human-like situational awareness capabilities across fleets and facilities without disrupting operations. MiTwell’s industrial design manufacturing expertise, transforming advanced AI innovation into reliable and deployable industrial systems with decades of expertise in industrial embedded computing, OSM-based system design, and scalable manufacturing.





“Edge AI is transforming how machines perceive and interact with the physical world,” said CK Wang, Vice President and General Manager of the IoT Business Unit at MediaTek. “Our Genio platform enables developers and system builders to deploy advanced AI vision solutions at scale.”

Key Industrial Applications

The solution supports a wide range of applications across logistics, manufacturing, and robotics, including:

Real-time tracking of vehicles, robots, and goods

Predictive collision avoidance and safety monitoring

Coordination of mixed fleets of robots and human-operated vehicles

Data-driven orchestration of warehouse and factory operations

Foundation for autonomous and AI-driven industrial systems





“Real-time perception is a critical foundation for safe and intelligent automation,” said Amir Bousani, CEO at RGo Robotics. “Our technology enables machines to understand their surroundings and operate efficiently without requiring infrastructure.”

Visit Us at Embedded World 2026

The joint MediaTek × MiTwell × RGo Robotics solution will be showcased at Embedded World, where attendees can experience how visual perception technology enables existing machines to quickly become perception-enabled AI agents capable of real-time localization and intelligent automation.

MiTwell – Hall 3, Booth 3-437

MediaTek – Hall 3, Booth 3-539

Date: March 10–12

Event details: https://www.embedded-world.de/en

About MiTwell

MiTwell specializes in industrial embedded computing and edge AI platforms, delivering reliable and scalable solutions for demanding environments across industrial automation, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure. With deep expertise in system design, manufacturing, and global deployment, MiTwell helps transform advanced AI innovations into deployable industrial solutions. www.mitwell.com.tw

About RGo Robotics

RGo Robotics is a pioneer in machine perception and real-time localization technology for autonomous and semi-autonomous machines. Its perception engine enables robots and vehicles to understand and navigate complex environments using advanced computer vision and AI, delivering scalable solutions for logistics, industrial automation, and next-generation robotic systems. www.rgorobotics.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceb002c6-2987-47a2-801e-7ec3ac2dbf8d