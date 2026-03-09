AvePoint Announces General Availability of AgentPulse Command Center, with Multicloud Agentic AI Governance

AgentPulse Command Center now delivers unified observability, governance, and cost control for autonomous AI agents operating across Microsoft 365 and Google Cloud environments

• General availability enables enterprise-scale AI agent governance and monitoring across Microsoft 365 and Google Cloud environments

• New agent observability provides deep visibility into how AI interacts with customer data

• Extensive AI agent lifecycle management and data protection prevents shadow AI deployment and security risks while maintaining multicloud compliance

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the global leader in AI data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience, today announced the general availability of AvePoint AgentPulse Command Center and expanded multicloud observability for Google Cloud. This milestone advances AgentPulse from private preview to enterprise-ready deployment, delivering comprehensive AI agent governance.

Organizations can now use one screen to see across their entire agent stack, including Copilot Studio, Microsoft Foundry, SharePoint agents, and Vertex AI to prevent shadow AI, data leaks, and unexpected expenses.

Enterprise-Ready Multicloud Governance and Observability

AvePoint AgentPulse now provides plug-and-play visibility into AI agents across multiple cloud platforms (including usage, creation, and inventory trends), giving organizations unified visibility across their entire environment, regardless of tenant boundaries, cloud platforms, or how agents are created. This directly addresses the growing challenge of shadow AI, where unmanaged agents can lead to runaway costs and expose sensitive data without proper oversight.

Comprehensive Google Cloud Protection

The AgentPulse expansion into Google Cloud adds agent observability to already robust protection for Google environments including:

Google Drive security posture management by identifying sensitive files, analyzing sharing permissions, and auditing external access

Analysis of inactive, redundant, obsolete, and trivial data to improve data quality for AI outputs

Google Cloud infrastructure protection for the critical data powering agentic innovation





Organizations can now manage risk across people, drives, AI agents, and data with elevated governance and risk monitoring across both Microsoft and Google environments.

"The expansion to Google Cloud reflects what we're hearing from customers and what we know to be true: AI agents don't live in single-platform environments," said Jeremy Thake, Chief Architect, AvePoint. "Organizations need unified governance and data protection across their entire cloud ecosystem. With AgentPulse now supporting both Microsoft 365 and Google Cloud, IT teams can finally manage AI agent risks with confidence, regardless of where their data and collaboration tools live."

Addressing Critical Market Needs

AgentPulse addresses multiple pressing market needs: helping organizations track pay-per-use costs to avoid surprise bills, remediate accidental oversharing, and ensure every agent complies with governance and data security best practices through granular data loss prevention capabilities.

"We've reached a turning point for agentic AI adoption at the enterprise level," said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. "Organizations are no longer exploring whether or not to deploy AI agents; they're now trying to do this responsibly and at scale. AgentPulse makes this possible by giving organizations the visibility they need to ensure that every agent operates as efficiently as possible, within governance guardrails, and without hidden costs."

Visit AvePoint’s website for more details and to sign up for a free trial: https://www.avepoint.com/solutions/agentic-ai-governance.

About AvePoint:

AvePoint is the global leader in data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience to provide a trusted foundation for AI. More than 28,000 customers rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to secure, govern, and rapidly recover data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other cloud environments. With a single platform for lifecycle control, multicloud governance, and rapid recovery paired with clear ownership across the business, we prevent overexposure and sprawl, modernize legacy and fragmented data, and minimize data loss and interruption. Our global partner ecosystem includes approximately 6,000 MSPs, VARs, and SIs, and our solutions are available in over 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

