Broadway Bank Names Harvey P. Hartenstine Chief Executive Officer and President

SAN ANTONIO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadway Bank today announced that Harvey P. Hartenstine has been promoted from interim chief executive officer and president to chief executive officer and president following a unanimous vote by the bank’s board of directors.

Hartenstine’s promotion reflects the board’s strong confidence in his steady leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and commitment to Broadway Bank’s customers, communities, and mission. He has served on the Broadway Bank Board of Directors since 2019, playing a key role in guiding strategic direction and strengthening the bank’s capital position.

“Harvey represents the very best of Broadway Bank,” said Rick Timmins, chair of the board of directors. “His leadership, character, and long-standing service to our organization and to the community make this a well-deserved appointment as we enter our next chapter.”

With 34 years of service at Broadway Bank, Hartenstine has been instrumental in reinforcing the strength of the bank’s family-owned business model and the long-term vision established by the Cheever family. He has also been a leading voice in reaffirming Broadway Bank’s independence, publicly stating, “Broadway is not for sale — unequivocally.”

Hartenstine’s community leadership spans decades across civic, nonprofit, and educational institutions. He currently serves as chair of the San Antonio College Centennial Committee, serves on the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, and has previously served on numerous boards throughout the region. His contributions to the banking industry and community were recognized with his induction into the 2025 San Antonio Business Hall of Fame and the Texas Bankers Hall of Fame.

As Broadway Bank celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, Hartenstine has outlined key strategic priorities for the year ahead. These priorities include maintaining strong capital and liquidity positions, elevating the brand, delivering sustainable long-term earnings to maximize shareholders’ return, and minimizing overall bank risk across its core markets of San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

“I am honored to continue serving Broadway Bank and to help guide this exceptional organization into its next era of growth,” Hartenstine said. “This is a responsibility I take to heart. Broadway Bank’s strength has always come from the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our employees, and the enduring values established by the Cheever family more than eight decades ago. As we celebrate our 85th anniversary, my focus is on protecting what makes us unique — our independence, our people, and our commitment to delivering exceptional service — while ensuring we are positioned to compete, grow, and innovate for generations to come.”

Founded in February 1941, Broadway Bank is one of Texas’ largest and longest-standing family-owned banks.

About Broadway Bank

Broadway Bank has served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's leading privately owned financial institutions. Today, we manage more than $5.9 billion in assets and $3.8 billion under wealth management. We provide comprehensive services including Commercial and Private Banking, Wealth Management, Business and Personal Banking, and Insurance across the Lone Star State with financial experts throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, Dallas, and Houston. As an independent, family-owned bank, we remain financially sound and focused on Texas. For more information, visit broadway.bank.

