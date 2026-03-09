NUMERATOR CONSUMER GOODS PRICE INDEX REVEALS PRICES FOR EVERYDAY GOODS UP 2.7% IN FEBRUARY VS. YEAR AGO

CHICAGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, released its February 2026 Numerator Consumer Goods Price Index (CGPI) with an advance read on inflation trends across everyday consumer goods — now featuring expanded breakouts by income level, generation, and U.S. census region. According to Numerator, prices for everyday household purchases increased 0.26% in February following a 0.24% decrease in January and a 0.23% increase in December. In February, prices for everyday goods are up 2.7% versus a year ago. A similar trend is expected for the comparable categories covered in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI release scheduled for Wednesday.

Similar to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Numerator CGPI tracks prices and changes in consumer purchases over time. The data cover approximately 20% of the consumption basket captured in the overall PCE price index and closely tracks the PCE Food & Beverage index, offering a reliable signal of retail price changes experienced by U.S. consumers.

“February’s data is a reminder that the path back to price stability won’t be linear,” said Paul Stanley, Senior Economist, Numerator. “After some welcome relief in January, inflation reaccelerated in February, and the uptick suggests that cost pressures on everyday essentials remain high. Consumers are still navigating a choppy pricing environment, particularly lower-income and younger households who continue to feel a disproportionate impact.”

Additional key findings from Numerator’s February CGPI:

Prices for everyday household purchases edged back up in February 2026, increasing by 0.26% after declining slightly in January 2026.

Over the past 12 months, prices for everyday household purchases are up 2.7% as annual inflation ticked higher in February after several months of cooling.

Low income and Gen Z consumers experience higher levels of inflation for everyday household goods as prices have increased 33.7% and 36.0% respectively for those groups since January 2018 vs. the 31.8% national average.

Regionally, consumers in the South and West census regions have experienced higher levels of inflation since 2018, though the Midwest has seen stronger month-over-month inflation over the past few months.

For a methodology description of the Numerator CGPI, or to download the data charts, visit numerator.com/inflation.

DISCLAIMER

The Numerator Inflation Report has been prepared for informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The information contained in or provided from or through this report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. Numerator shall have no liability to any person or entity for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on the above-mentioned information.

METHODOLOGY

Numerator’s consumer inflation measure is constructed using both base-period and current-period quantity weights to combine item prices, an approach that is consistent with the structure of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ PCE Price Index.

The index is calculated from verified, item-level transactions provided by a panel of 200,000 geographically and demographically representative U.S. households. These data include purchases across categories such as grocery, household goods, and health and beauty. The data capture changes in consumer purchasing behavior when prices change, including brand switching, downsizing, and shifts in where consumers buy.

Values are aggregated monthly to produce index levels and month-over-month and year-over-year percent changes, providing a current view of inflation trends. The dataset uses verified household purchase data from the demand side, offering visibility into consumer behavior as prices evolve.

The Numerator CGPI’s year-over-year inflation measure has a 0.93 correlation with the PCE Food and Beverage index since 2019.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.

