Fierce Healthcare Names Escher Health a “Fierce 15” Company of 2026





OAKLAND, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escher Health, a leader in healthcare financial AI, today announced that Fierce Healthcare has named it as one of 2026’s “Fierce 15” healthcare companies. The annual special report features the most innovative private healthcare companies looking to change the face of the industry.

“Navigating safety net programs, including Medicaid, remains stubbornly complex, preventing people from receiving needed care until it’s urgent and expensive,” said Pedram Afshar, MD, PhD, CEO and founder of Escher Health. “Escher Health has created an AI-powered virtual financial counselor that understands each patient’s unique situation. We are thrilled to be recognized by Fierce Healthcare for our work in reducing administrative burdens and empowering patient self-serve around safety net programs.”

A RAND study found that state Medicaid budgets face a projected $664 billion reduction through 2034. New work requirements alone are expected to cause hospital operating margins to drop 12.5% to 14.2% in 2027. With 100,000 people enrolled to date and millions of dollars in new revenue for providers, Escher Health’s AI-powered financial counselor understands unique patient circumstances and aids them through applicable options: Medicaid, Charity Care, ACA marketplace plans, pharmacy copay assistance, self-pay arrangements, and more.

Escher Health has helped healthcare organizations receive a 5-6% increase in Medicaid revenue while reducing FTE administrative burden by 30%. Revenue leakage and administrative costs are significantly reduced for health systems and health plans, while patients benefit from less coverage gaps.

"Over the past eight years, we have reviewed hundreds of private companies for potential inclusion in the 'Fierce 15' special report. The selection draws from diverse sectors across the industry, from primary care to health technology. Year after year, these honorees remind us that the future of healthcare is being built right now, and this special report is our way of showcasing their innovative work and honoring their impact," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Our journalists strive to bring our readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews and thoughtfully-reported stories that offer a deeper insight on how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our family includes Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health Tech, Fierce Hospitals and Fierce Health Finance. Click here to subscribe to one or all of our newsletters.

About Escher Health

Escher Health’s mission is to get the right people on the right program at the right time. Its full service, AI-powered healthcare financial solution for safety net programs, including Medicaid, dramatically reduces revenue leakage for health systems and health plans, while also lessening coverage gaps for patients. Patients are better equipped to navigate access to the appropriate programs, providers get compensated for the care they provide, and plans reduce member churn. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and visit EscherHealth.com.

