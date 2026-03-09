Coherent to Join the S&P 500

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”), a global leader in photonics, today announced it will join the S&P 500 index, effective Monday, March 23.

Jim Anderson, CEO, said, “Joining the S&P 500 is a testament to the strength of our team, the power of our technology portfolio, and the trust our customers have placed in us. As optical interconnects and photonic solutions become foundational to scaling next-generation AI data center infrastructure, Coherent is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders.”

Regarded as the leading benchmark for U.S. large-cap equities, the S&P 500 tracks prominent companies across every major sector of the American economy. Admission is based on criteria including market capitalization, financial strength and industry representation. Coherent’s inclusion reflects the strength of its strategy, consistent execution and its growing role in enabling the critical technologies that drive global innovation.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact:

Paul Silverstein

Senior VP, Investor Relations

investor.relations@coherent.com