Drucker + Falk Communities Brave the Cold for Annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DF Multifamily, a division of Drucker + Falk (DF), recently concluded its 2026 Polar Plunge fundraising series, with an estimated 50 participants braving freezing pool waters for a critical cause. This year’s initiative saw significant engagement across the portfolio, raising a collective total of nearly $6,000 for the Special Olympics in their respective regions.

The fundraising efforts were led by three distinct regional teams who organized plunges throughout the month of February:

The Stutt Jumpers ($2,060.00 Raised)

Four Seasons Apartment Homes, Aviator Lofts, The Gates of West Bay, Colonial Pines Apartments, and Mariner's Green.





The Arctic Avengers ($1,385.00 Raised)

The Choices at Holland Windsor, The Choices, Conway Garden Apartments, The Morgan, Wythe Creek, The Port, Proximity at ODU, and Helix/Mosaic/Vista at Summit Pointe.





Midwest Polar Plunge ($2,510.00 Raised)

Participating Communities: The Nicholas, The Citizens, The Madison, The Pembroke, Preston Centre, Sunbury Commons, The Barn, The Charleston, The Farms, Hayden Lofts, Orleans, Strathmoor, Alexander Court, Dublin Park, Meridian at Grandview, Alkire Gare, Arbors of Marysville, Crossline, Cumberland Links, The Guild, Arlington Park, Camden Place, The Orchard, and Times Square.





"At Drucker + Falk, we try to embrace every opportunity that allows us to our philanthropic focus at the community level," said Wendy Drucker, Managing Director at Drucker + Falk. "The Polar Plunge is a uniquely inclusive initiative that our residents and staff look forward to every year. Whether they are donating to the cause or poolside cheering on our teams, it is an annual event that truly brings people together for a great purpose".

The Special Olympics continues to inspire both individuals and businesses with its mission of inclusion and empowerment for athletes. Throughout the year, dedicated branches across the country host events like the Polar Plunge to support thousands of athletes and raise critical funds.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 9 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk.

