TruStage® Compliance Solutions Launches Automated Regulatory Monitoring Technology

MADISON, Wis., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage® Compliance Solutions has announced the launch of Compliance Hub Alerts, a regulatory tracking tool that monitors more than 18,000 legal citations at the state and federal level, agency rules, case law and other regulatory guidance. The web-based application proactively notifies compliance officers and risk teams of regulatory changes that may impact their business operations.

“We’re thrilled to bring this powerful new solution to financial institutions, giving them a faster, smarter way to stay ahead of regulatory change,” said Jordan Barnett, Product Owner and Counsel at TruStage Compliance Solutions, “By automating what was once a manual and time-consuming process, this technology empowers users to act proactively before regulatory shifts impact their business.”

Compliance Hub Alerts enables users to monitor regulatory requirements through customizable filters that automatically deliver alerts tailored to the organization when changes occur and allows alerts to be assigned to specific users to respond to a change. Each alert provides a concise summary of the regulatory update, its potential impact on the organization, links to relevant legal references, and guidance on how to implement the necessary changes. The application features a centralized dashboard that gives teams visibility into all legislation being tracked and that generates reports for efficient internal audits.

Compliance Hub Alerts monitors all 50 states and D.C. and a wide range of federal regulatory bodies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Small Business Administration (SBA), National Credit Union Association (NCUA), and others.

For more information visit www.trustagecompliancesolutions.com or email compliancesoltuionssales@trustage.com

About TruStage®

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

TruStage® is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

© TruStage.

CONTACT

Kara O’Keeffe

608.250.9699

Kara.Okeeffee@trustage.com