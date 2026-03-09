EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces the 2026 Top Women, Rising Stars in Restaurant Technology and MURTEC Lifetime Achievement Honorees

LAS VEGAS, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology ( HT ) today announces the winners of the 2026 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards and the 2026 Rising Stars in Restaurant Technology Awards. Sponsored by Loop AI the honorees will be celebrated live on March 10 during the 31st annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference) at Caesars Palace. This year’s celebration also includes a MURTEC Lifetime Achievement Award to honor a lifetime of contributions to the industry.

“The 2026 honorees represent more than just technical expertise; they embody the resilience and agility required to lead in an era of rapid transformation,” says Abigail Lorden, VP and Publisher of HT and Co-Founder of Restaurant Technology Network. “By bridging the gap between cutting-edge innovation and human-centric hospitality, these women are not only solving today’s operational challenges but are architecting the future of the global restaurant ecosystem.”

"Progress in hospitality has always been powered by bold thinkers willing to challenge the status quo,” says Anand Tumuluru, Founder and CEO of Loop AI. “That’s why supporting the Top Women in Restaurant Technology and Rising Star Awards is so meaningful to us. These leaders aren’t just adopting innovation, they’re transforming how restaurants drive profitability, elevate the guest experience, and scale with intention. We’re honored to recognize their influence and celebrate the momentum they’re creating across the restaurant landscape.”

Rising Stars in Restaurant Technology

Samantha Gallagher, Director of Product Compliance, Harri

Aunna Macias, Manager of Restaurant Tech, Teriyaki Madness





Top Women in Restaurant Technology Innovators

Cameron Bersh, Director of Digital Experience, Dig Inn

Rebecca Davis, Vice President of Operations, Miso Robotics

Deena DePhilips, Vice President | Head of Technology, Red Robin International

Perse Faily, CEO, Tillster

Sophia Goldberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Ansa

Kim Lewis, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Inc.

Natalie Sharpe, CEO, Oliver's Real Food





MURTEC 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree: Rom Krupp

MURTEC is proud to present the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award to Rom Krupp for his transformative contributions to the restaurant technology industry. Since beginning his restaurant career in 1997, Krupp has served as a primary architect of the modern digital landscape, helping more than 500 restaurant brands leverage data and unified commerce systems to improve performance and guest engagement. With solutions currently deployed across 100,000+ global locations, his work remains central to the strategy and evolving economics of the industry.

Krupp’s impact is defined by founding two industry-leading ventures that pushed the boundaries of practical innovation:

Red Onion (formerly Marketing Vitals): Founded in 2013, this platform commercialized the use of machine learning in the restaurant industry nearly a decade before AI saw widespread adoption. By unifying disparate data sources, Krupp enabled operators to move from reactive reporting to predictive, forward-looking decision-making.

OneDine: A comprehensive unified commerce platform that integrates digital ordering, payments, loyalty, and guest engagement into a single ecosystem. Under Krupp’s leadership, OneDine has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s "Most Innovative Dining Companies" and was named Vendor Partner of the Year by Dave & Buster’s.





Krupp is celebrated for balancing high-tech disruption with a focus on supporting frontline teams. In late 2025, Krupp transitioned to Executive Chairman of OneDine to lead OneDine Labs, a dedicated innovation hub where new, patented technologies are being developed to address the industry's most pressing challenges. Additionally, he serves as a Venture Partner with EMERGING, a growth equity firm focused on restaurant technology and entertainment concepts, where he advises high-growth platforms at the intersection of hospitality and innovation.

"The MURTEC Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for those who don’t just build technology, but who fundamentally change the trajectory of our industry,” says HT’s Lorden. “Rom Krupp is a visionary architect whose innovations — from Marketing Vitals, to OneDine to Red Onion — have defined the modern restaurant tech stack. His commitment to balancing high-tech disruption with a focus on supporting frontline teams has touched more than 500 brands globally.

“Yet, his most enduring legacy isn't found in a line of code or a successful exit; it’s found in his character. Whether he was pioneering data analytics or donating critical technology to struggling restaurants during the pandemic, Rom has consistently proven that true leadership is measured by the success you enable for others, and it’s our honor to recognize Rom for his extraordinary service and leadership within the restaurant technology community.”

Winners were chosen by Hospitality Technology and members of its Research Advisory Board and will be profiled in Hospitality Technology at www.hospitalitytech.com/topwomen26 and www.hospitalitytech.com/risingstars26 .

