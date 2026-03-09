ETF.com Announces Winners of the 2026 ETF Awards, Celebrating Innovation and Investor Value in a Record-Breaking Year

MIAMI, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETF.com, the leading authority on exchange-traded funds, today announces the winners of the 2026 ETF.com Awards from FutureProof Citywide. The awards recognize the most influential, innovative, and impactful ETFs launched in 2025.

The 2026 winners were selected through a rigorous four-phase process: a quantitative screening of eligible funds; a qualitative deep-dive measuring each fund’s Merit, Position, Utility, and Power; an editorial review of the shortlist; and a community vote to determine category winners.

We are proud to announce the 2026 ETF.com winners:

Asset Class Awards

Best New U.S. Equity ETF: Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF (VUSV)

Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF (VUSV) Best New International Equity ETF: Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (VEXC)

Vanguard Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (VEXC) Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF: SPDR SSGA IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRIV)

SPDR SSGA IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRIV) Best New International Fixed Income ETF: Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF (VGMS)

Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF (VGMS) Best New Crypto/Digital Assets ETF: Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF (BITW)

Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF (BITW) Best New Commodities ETF: Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (SLVR)





Strategy Awards

Best New Active ETF: SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW)

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) Best New Options Income ETF: NEOS Gold High Income ETF (IAUI)

NEOS Gold High Income ETF (IAUI) Best New Thematic ETF: Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO)

Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO) Best New Alternatives ETF: Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT)

Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) Best New Multi-Asset ETF: SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW)





Editorial Awards

ETF Innovation of the Year: Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL)

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) Best New ETF: SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW)





“2025 was, in many ways, the biggest year for ETFs in decades,” said Dave Nadig, President and Director of Research at ETF.com . “This year’s award winners showcase real-world active management, new asset classes, and new approaches to building portfolios. We congratulate the winners – and all of the nominees – for both their success, and their commitment to innovation.”

“The ETF industry of today is a far cry from the simple cheap baskets of stocks from 30 years ago,” Matt Middleton, CEO, noted. “Everything interesting happening in markets is happening in ETFs at the same time.”

About ETF.com ETF.com is the leading authority on exchange-traded funds, providing independent and actionable news, data, and analysis to help advisors and investors make informed decisions. Through its annual awards, ETF.com continues to set the standard for recognizing excellence in the global ETF ecosystem.

