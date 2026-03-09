Circana Announces Its 13th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards Ahead of 2026 Inspired Home Show

CHICAGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO — March 9, 2026 — Circana™ announces its 13th annual Home Industry Performance Awards just ahead of The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago March 10-12. Awards are presented by Circana’s Home Durables practice to small appliance and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The awards recognize the releasable brands with the largest dollar and peso share increase within key categories in 2025 compared to 2024, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service. Awards are also presented to emerging leaders in the primary industry segments, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar percent increase in the U.S.





“These awards highlight leaders in the home industry who are finding ways to stand out to North American consumers. By combining innovative products with strategic marketing, these brands are meeting essential needs and seizing growth opportunities within a fiercely competitive market,” said Lora Morsovillo, president, Home Durables Practice, Circana. “Congratulations to this year’s winners for successfully capturing consumer interest and driving the industry forward.”

2026 Home Industry Performance Awards

Largest Dollar Share Increase – U.S.

Category Winner Cook & Heat Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Electric Food Prep KitchenAid Coffee & Beverage Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Hair Styling Bio Ionic (J&D Brush Co. LLC) Electric Grooming Norelco (Philips Consumer Health) Self-Care Therabody (Therabody, Inc.) Bakeware & Cookware HENCKELS (ZWILLING J.A. Henckels LLC) Non-Electric Food Prep Good Cook (Bradshaw Home) Food Storage & Preservation COOK with COLOR (Enchanté Accessories, Inc.) Portable Beverageware Owala (Trove Brands) Tabletop Oneida (Lenox Corporation) Kitchen Organization OXO SoftWorks (Helen of Troy Limited) Laundry Organization Seville Classics (Seville Classics, Inc.)

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2025 vs. YA

Largest Dollar Share Increase – Canada

Category Winner Cook & Heat Toshiba (Midea Canada) Electric Food Prep KitchenAid Coffee & Beverage Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Hair Styling Laifen (Laifen Inc.) Electric Grooming Philips (Philips Electronics Ltd.) Self-Care Therabody (Therabody, Inc.) Bakeware & Cookware HENCKELS (ZWILLING J.A. Henckels LLC) Food Storage & Preservation Glasslock (SGC Solutions Co., Ltd.) Portable Beverageware Owala (Trove Brands) Tabletop Spiegelau (Bayerische Galswerke GmbH)

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2025 vs. YA

Largest Peso Share Increase – Mexico

Category Winner Cook & Heat Oster (Newell Brands) Electric Food Prep Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Coffee & Beverage Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Total Cookware Jade Cook (CV Directo)

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2025 vs. YA

U.S. Emerging Leader – Largest Dollar Percent Increase

Industry Segment Winner Kitchen Electrics Iceman (RJ Brands LLC) Personal Care Cutting Edge (JEM Global) Housewares Carote (Carote USA LLC)

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2025 vs. YA

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.