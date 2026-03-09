Linden Ridge by Toll Brothers Now Open in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Linden Ridge, a boutique community of 26 single-family homes in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The Sales Center and professionally designed model home, located at 12 Scholl Drive, is now open for home shoppers.





Linden Ridge offers stunning two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,776 to over 3,700 square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and basements. Each home includes spacious, flexible living spaces and is situated on a private home site, many of which are located on a cul-de-sac. Homes in this exclusive community are priced from the mid-$900,000s.

"Linden Ridge offers a rare opportunity to live in a luxurious and serene setting, while still being close to the upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Phoenixville and King of Prussia," said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. "We are excited to bring this exceptional community to Collegeville and offer new construction homes with the opportunities for personalization."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located in the prestigious Perkiomen Valley School District, Linden Ridge provides convenient access to major commuter routes, as well as abundant outdoor recreation options.

For more information on Linden Ridge or other Toll Brothers communities in Pennsylvania, call 855-872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

