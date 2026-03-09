Octane to Host Neuro Tech Forum 2026 on March 26–27 in Newport Beach, California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Octane, an innovative organization building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources, and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California, is pleased to announce that the Octane Neuro Tech Forum 2026 (“NTF”) will be held on March 26–27, 2026, at VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa, 900 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

As a part of Octane’s cutting-edge Innovation Event Series, the Neuro Tech Forum brings together industry leaders, clinicians, investors, and entrepreneurs to accelerate breakthroughs in neurotech. The 2026 edition will highlight the latest technologies, real-world applications, and industry insights while providing unparalleled networking opportunities that foster strategic partnerships and investment.

The event will feature a keynote address from Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, CEO and CMO of the Jacobs Institute (JI), a one-of-a-kind, not-for-profit vascular medical technology innovation center. Dr. Siddiqui is committed to improving the JI’s current offerings and translating technologies being developed in the Institute’s i2R, or idea to Reality Center, into therapeutic and commercial successes. He serves as Distinguished Professor and Vice-Chairman at the Department of Neurosurgery at the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB) Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He also serves as the director of neuroendovascular research and stroke service at Kaleida Health’s Gates Vascular Institute (GVI), and director of the UB Canon Stroke & Vascular Research Center (CSVRC).

As a practicing surgeon and a prolific researcher, Dr. Siddiqui has authored more than 700 peer-reviewed publications and over 50 book chapters, accumulating more than 50,000 citations and an H-index of 98.

NTF 2026 Program Highlights include:

Innovation Panels: Exploring cutting-edge technologies and clinical research developments to advance neurotech treatments, digital health innovation, innovation in care protocols, the evolution of BCI, the investment landscape, and more.

Meet the Funders: An invite only panel featuring perspectives from industry leaders, investors, and founders who have successfully raised capital in neurotechnology.

Octane Capital & Growth Presentations: Presentations to investors, key strategics, and physicians from highly vetted companies driving new innovative technology in the neurotech space.

High-powered Networking Sessions: Opportunities for physicians, advisors, investors, and industry executives to engage directly with high-growth companies.

Expert speakers will include Helen Bronte-Stewart MD MSE, FAAN, FANA; Amy A. Kruse, PhD, General Partner & Chief Investment Officer, Satori Capital; Marcus Gerhardt, Co-founder and CEO, Blackrock Neurotech; and Eric Grigsby, MD, MBA, CEO and Founder, Neurovations; Lindsey Jardin, VP of Clinical, Regulatory and Quality Affairs, Adraxe, among 30 industry leaders. The collective expertise of these renowned thought leaders ensures a comprehensive agenda reflecting the dynamic landscape of neuro tech today.

Janelle Brunette, COO, Octane, will deliver the welcome address, and JoJo Platt, President and CEO, Platt and Associates, Inc., will serve as the distinguished Emcee of the event.

“Octane’s Neuro Tech Forum is a one-stop platform that brings together the brightest minds and trailblazing technologies in this highly specialized domain,” said Bill Carpou, CEO of Octane. “In the face of mounting challenges to global healthcare, this forum is well-positioned to drive awareness of neurotech methods and processes, drive dynamic and collaborative opportunities, as well as strengthen the broader industry ecosystem.”

Event Details:

When: March 26–27, 2026 | 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Where: VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa, Newport Beach, California

To register for Octane’s Neuro Tech Forum 2026, please visit: https://www.octane-oc.org/event/NTF2026/summary

About Octane

Octane fosters a future-focused ecosystem of tech and medtech companies across Southern California by connecting people, resources, and capital. Octane’s mission is to drive innovation and growth by facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and resources that fuel the growth and development of Southern California’s tech and medtech industries. Octane impacts the community through LaunchPad, a top-performing accelerator, Octane Capital & Growth, a platform to provide companies with capital and growth resources, Ignite Series, in person and on-demand leading content and events, and Octane Foundation for Innovation, focused on furthering our mission while advancing diversity and inclusiveness. Learn more at www.octaneoc.org

