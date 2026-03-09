Purple Duck Water Filtration Launches in Sydney, Rebranding from Water Bros to Strengthen Trust and Expand Whole House Water Filtration Services

Sydney, NSW, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Purple Duck Water Filtration, formerly known as Water Bros, today announced its official rebrand as part of a strategic move to strengthen customer trust, clarify its mission, and expand its presence in the growing whole house water filtration market across Sydney and New South Wales.



The company, founded to provide honest, high-quality water filtration solutions to Australian families, has rapidly grown through word-of-mouth referrals and in-home water testing services.

The new name reflects a broader long-term vision: becoming Sydney’s most trusted provider of whole home water filtration systems, under-sink systems, and advanced drinking water solutions.



Why The Change Of Name?



Well we were growing rapidly and people kept referring to Jadyn and I as the Water Bros. The name just felt small and constricting, and we have dreams of becoming the largest supplier of filtered water in Sydney and even expanding nationally.



How did Purple Duck start?



Well we take our health very seriously. Most of the food we eat is organic. Pesticides are extremely bad chemicals for you. They’re killing bugs, sure, but they also cause serious damage to our cells and digestive tracts. And many act as endocrine disruptors which means on a more scary level, they’re impacting our hormones and behaviours! Just from the food we eat!

So when we started digging into the contaminants in our water; pesticides, chlorine, fluoride and microplastics just to name a few, we started getting concerned. Then we took action.



What about people who say this is just fluff, they’ve been drinking water fun their whole life.



A lot of people will say that. But they’re not our target demographic, explains Jesse.



Sydney is one of the healthiest cities in the world. Plenty of people here value their beach lifestyle and care about their life expectancy and how they feel.



I encourage any doubters to test the difference and go all organic for a month and notice if they feel any different.



I certainly did.



Also, explains Jadyn, look at all the evidence of impacts that water contamination has. A recent study showed that living within 1-3 miles of a golf course increases the risk of Parkinson’s disease dramatically! That’s just from the massive amounts of pesticides that a golf course uses.



Focus on Whole House Water Filtration in Sydney



Purple Duck Water Filtration specialises in:

Whole house water filtration systems

Under-sink drinking water systems

Chlorine and sediment removal

PFAS and heavy metal reduction solutions

In-home water quality testing

Whole house water filtration systems are becoming increasingly popular in Sydney due to concerns around chlorine, sediment, ageing infrastructure, and emerging contaminants in municipal water supplies.



Unlike basic point-of-use filters, whole home water filtration systems treat water at the point it enters the property, protecting showers, appliances, and every tap in the home.



Building Trust Through Transparency



Purple Duck Water Filtration differentiates itself by focusing on:

Transparent pricing

Clear education about contaminants and filtration technology

No-pressure in-home water testing

Installation by licensed, experienced professionals

Strong product warranties

The company aims to remove confusion from the water filtration buying process by clearly explaining how filtration works, what contaminants are being addressed, and what customers realistically need — without unnecessary upsells.



Continued Commitment to Existing Customers



Existing Water Bros customers will experience no disruption in service, warranties, or support. All installations, servicing schedules, and guarantees remain fully honoured under the Purple Duck Water Filtration brand.



The rebrand marks a new chapter — not a new company.



About Purple Duck Water Filtration



Purple Duck Water Filtration is a Sydney-based provider of whole house water filtration and drinking water systems. The company focuses on delivering transparent advice, quality installations, and long-term reliability for Australian households seeking cleaner, better-tasting water.



For more information, visit: www.purpleduck.com.au



https://thenewsfront.com/purple-duck-water-filtration-launches-in-sydney-rebranding-from-water-bros-to-strengthen-trust-and-expand-whole-house-water-filtration-services/