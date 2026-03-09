How AI is affecting our industry - Q&A with CEO André Rogaczewski

                                                 9 March 2026

How AI is affecting our industry - Q&A with CEO André Rogaczewski

André Rogaczewski, CEO and Co-founder of Netcompany, will give his perspective on how AI is affecting the Tech industry and answer questions on the topic.

For a brief introduction, please find a short video here: netcompany.com 

The call is hosted by Bank of America.

Date and Time:
11/03/2026 at 14:30 - 15:15 CET

Register for the event here.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

