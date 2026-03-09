Arinite Announces Global Health and Safety Consultant Network and Compliance Software Platform





LONDON, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arinite, a UK-based health and safety consultancy , today announced the expansion of its international health and safety consultant network across more than 50 countries alongside the launch of a new health and safety compliance software platform designed to support organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The two developments mark a significant step in the company’s continued growth and are intended to help organisations manage complex workplace safety obligations as they expand internationally.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the City of London, Arinite provides health and safety advisory services to more than 1,500 businesses worldwide. The firm works with organisations in sectors including technology, professional services, logistics, and pharmaceuticals that require consistent health and safety oversight across multiple countries.

An overview of Arinite’s services and international capabilities can be viewed in the company’s introduction video:

https://youtu.be/muQRYcIhq30

International Consultant Network

Arinite’s global network brings together locally qualified health and safety professionals who operate within their respective regulatory frameworks while working alongside the company’s UK-based advisory team. The network includes consultants across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

According to the company, multinational organisations often face challenges navigating differences in national health and safety legislation. While many businesses maintain strong domestic compliance systems, requirements can vary significantly between jurisdictions.

“Many organisations assume that compliance in one country automatically translates internationally,” said Robert Winsloe, Managing Director of Arinite. “In practice, legislation differs from country to country, and organisations need both local expertise and consistent global standards to manage risk effectively.”

The international network enables organisations to access local regulatory knowledge while maintaining coordinated oversight of health and safety systems across their global operations.

Health and Safety Compliance Software Platform

Alongside the network expansion, Arinite has introduced a proprietary compliance software platform designed to support organisations in monitoring and managing workplace safety obligations.

The platform combines digital compliance management tools with access to professional health and safety consultants who can review data, provide guidance, and assist organisations in addressing potential compliance issues.

The system supports organisations with different levels of internal health and safety capability by offering flexible service models that range from technology-supported self-management to more comprehensive advisory support.

“The organisations we support want visibility into their compliance position and access to qualified expertise when complex issues arise,” said Brendan Tuite, Operations Director at Arinite. “The platform is designed to provide both the digital infrastructure and the professional oversight needed to manage health and safety responsibilities across multiple jurisdictions.”

The software is designed primarily for office-based and professional services organisations, including companies operating in technology, finance, and legal sectors. According to the company, the platform incorporates regulatory frameworks aligned with the legislative requirements of the countries in which Arinite’s consultants operate.

Supporting International Organisations

Companies with international operations must often manage different reporting standards, documentation requirements, and regulatory expectations across multiple locations. Arinite said its network and technology platform were developed to help organisations coordinate these responsibilities while maintaining consistent health and safety standards.

“Arinite’s support has helped us strengthen our approach to health and safety across several regions,” said Omar Elshouly, Regional Facilities Manager EMEA at SUSE. “Their combination of local knowledge and central coordination has been valuable in managing requirements across different countries.”

The international consultant network and compliance software platform are available immediately to organisations seeking to manage workplace safety obligations across multiple jurisdictions.

Organisations interested in learning more about their current compliance position may request an initial consultation through the company’s website.

About Arinite

Arinite is a global health and safety consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Founded in 2011, the company provides advisory services and compliance support to organisations operating across multiple countries. Arinite works with more than 1,500 businesses worldwide through a network of locally based consultants operating across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

