Smart Home Market Expected to Grow to $139.24 Billion by 2032

Delray Beach, FL, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Smart Home Market By Product (Lighting Control, Smart Speaker, Entertainment and Other Controls, Smart Kitchen, HVAC Control, Security & Access Control, Home Healthcare, Home Appliances), Offering (Behavioral, Proactive) – Global Forecast to 2032" The global smart home market is projected to reach USD 95.83 billion in 2026 and USD 139.24 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4%.

A major factor driving the smart home market is the growing demand for real-time, integrated home automation as residential digitalization accelerates. With the increasing adoption of connected devices, smart appliances, and AI-enabled platforms, homeowners require centralized systems capable of monitoring security, energy usage, and household activities seamlessly. As broadband penetration expands and smart housing developments rise, consumers are investing in interoperable ecosystems that support lighting, HVAC, entertainment, and access control within a unified interface. This is driving increased deployment of IoT-enabled sensors, cloud-based management platforms, and intelligent control systems capable of operating in dynamic residential environments.

Major Key Players in the Smart Home Industry:

Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Schneider Electric (France),

Siemens (Germany),

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden),

Amazon.com, Inc. (US),

Apple Inc. (US),

ADT (US),

Robert Bosch (Germany), and

ABB (Switzerland).

Smart Home Market Segmentation:

By product, the entertainment and other controls segment held the largest market share in 2025.

The entertainment and other controls product segment held the largest share of the smart home market in 2025, driven by widespread adoption of connected entertainment devices and centralized control systems across residential households. Smart speakers, streaming devices, home hubs, and integrated control platforms form the backbone of connected living environments, enabling seamless management of lighting, audio-visual systems, and other smart devices. Homeowners prioritize these solutions for enhanced convenience, voice-enabled control, and improved interoperability within smart ecosystems. As the demand for unified and user-friendly control interfaces grows, the entertainment & other controls segment continues to account for a significant portion of overall smart home spending.

By installation type, the retrofit installations segment is projected to register faster growth than the new installation segment between 2026 and 2032.

The retrofit installations segment is projected to register faster growth than the new installations segment in the smart home market between 2026 and 2032, supported by the vast existing base of traditional residential properties seeking digital upgrades. Homeowners are increasingly integrating smart lighting, HVAC controls, security systems, and energy management devices into pre-existing infrastructure to enhance efficiency and convenience without major structural modifications. Advancements in wireless connectivity, plug-and-play devices, and app-based configuration are simplifying installation processes and reducing deployment costs. As awareness of energy optimization and home security continues to rise, retrofit installations are expected to witness accelerated adoption across developed and emerging markets.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025

The Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the second-largest share of the smart home market in 2025, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing smartphone and internet penetration. The growing demand for energy-efficient homes, enhanced security solutions, and connected lifestyle technologies is fueling adoption across residential developments in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure and smart housing projects further support market expansion. As residential digital transformation gains momentum across the region, the Asia Pacific continues to strengthen its position as a key contributor to global smart home market revenues.

Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of ~9.0% during the forecast period.

The entertainment and other controls segment held the largest market share of ~30.0% in 2025.

Indirect sales is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of ~8.0% during the forecast period.

Retrofit istallations are projected to register faster growth than new installations.

Johnson Controls Inc., Schneider Electric, and ASSA ABLOY were identified as some of the star players in the smart home market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Govee and Caavo have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

