Savage and Symbio North America announce the commissioning of the first hydrogen-electric fuel cell truck for drayage

Temecula, CA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage Companies (Savage) and Symbio North America (Symbio) announced a major milestone in their hydrogen fuel cell collaboration: the first 4×2 fuel cell electric drayage truck has been fully built, commissioned and is preparing for operational deployment.

Unveiled less than a year after the companies formalized their partnership at ACT Expo 2025, the completed vehicle is exceeding performance expectations and achieving a remarkably low curb weight of approximately 17,000 pounds, significantly enhancing payload capacity for port and regional operations. With the truck now fully commissioned, Savage will be operating the world’s lightest known ZEV tractor in its category. The Symbio Class‑8 Zero‑Emission Truck sets a new benchmark delivering unmatched payload, efficiency and operational uptime with reduced mass.

DELIVERED AND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: THE LIGHTEST ZERO-EMISSION CL8 TRUCK IN SERVICE, ZERO EMISSIONS, ZERO COMPROMISE

The completed truck validates the engineering vision behind Symbio’s next‑generation hydrogen fuel cell driveline. The system features a total 150kW peak power multi‑StackPack™ architecture, designed for _ high load‑factor and 24/7 duty cycles common in drayage.

Paired with FORVIA’s 70 MPa XL hydrogen storage tanks providing 34 kg of onboard hydrogen, the truck delivers full‑shift capability without mid‑shift refueling. The integrated system achieves:

17,000 lb. curb weight, enabling substantially higher payload than any ZEV alternatives

Diesel‑equivalent gradeability and performance

Safe hydrogen refueling in under 15 minutes

A compact and modular powertrain package supporting flexible fleet deployment

FROM DESIGN TO REAL-WORLD HARDWARE: COLLABORATION DELIVERS RESULTS

The successful build of the prototype 4×2 FCEV marks a significant step forward in the partnership’s commitment to accelerating zero-emission drayage. Key collaboration areas include:

Prototype Completion & Validation: Delivery of the first Mack Anthem–based FCEV equipped with Symbio’s full hydrogen driveline.

Operational Deployment: Savage will begin real‑world operation and performance monitoring in demanding drayage environments including 24/7/365 operation

Cost‑Effective Fuel Cell Integration: Joint engineering has produced a lightweight, modular, maintainable system supporting competitive TCO.

Data‑Driven Optimization: Savage will capture duty cycle data and uptime metrics to support ongoing refinement of Symbio’s systems.

LEADING THE TRANSITION TO HYDROGEN IN REAL-WORLD FLEET OPERATIONS

Savage continues to expand its zero‑emission fleet strategy through targeted investments in advanced clean technologies. The completion of this truck marks the beginning of a broader pathway to transition Savage’s 70+ California drayage trucks to zero‑emission solutions.

“The launch of this fleet marks a major step forward in how we operate in the region,” said Tyler Flynn, VP Procurement at Savage. “This truck will allow us to reduce our environmental footprint while delivering the same reliability and performance our customers expect.”.”

“Delivering this truck is a proud moment for our engineering and integration team,” said Rick Breunesse, Business Development Director and Technical Advisor at Symbio North America. “This vehicle is specifically designed around a use case which benefits from electrification, quick refueling time and diesel weight parity, this package has it all!”

About Savage Companies

Established in 1946, Savage is a private company based in Midvale, Utah that owns and operates Bartlett, Energy & Mineral Services, Rail Services, Refinery Services and Texon. With more than 4,200 team members in nearly 200 locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, Savage plays a critical role in the global supply chain.

About Symbio

Symbio is a technological and industrial leader in hydrogen fuel cell solutions. The group designs and mass-produces a wide range of high-performance, competitive and durable StackPack™ hydrogen-electric fuel cell systems for mobility and stationary applications. Founded in 2010, the group now operates in Europe with its IATF 16949-compliant Gigafactory located in Saint-Fons (France), and in North America with its Temecula (California, USA) facility. Symbio is an equal-share joint venture between Forvia, Michelin, and Stellantis. For more information, visit www.symbio.one and LinkedIn.

Attachments