Beautiful.ai Productivity Study Reveals AI Presentation Tools Return Over $1 Billion in Annual Productivity Value

San Francisco, CA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beautiful.ai, a leading AI-powered presentation platform, today released findings from its latest productivity survey that quantify the measurable impact of its tools on workplace efficiency. In a survey of 550 active users across functions and seniority levels, participants reported a median of 3 hours saved per week, with an average of 5.6 hours reclaimed. Scaled across more than 100,000 paying Beautiful.ai customers, those time savings represent 15 million hours returned annually—equivalent to more than $1 billion in productivity value.

The findings offer one of the clearest quantitative snapshots to date of how AI impacts real workflows—not by replacing human work, but by removing friction in tasks that have long constrained strategic output.

Key Findings at a Glance

• Average weekly time saved per user: 5.6 hours

• Median weekly time saved per user: 3 hours

• Total annual hours returned (100K+ users): 15 million hours

• Total annual productivity value: Over $1 billion

• Sales & Marketing weekly savings: 8 hours/week

• HR, Finance, and Creative weekly savings: 6+ hours/week

• Users saving 3+ hours weekly: 58%

The Hidden Cost of Presentation Work

Presentation development is one of the most universal and time-consuming tasks inside modern organizations. Sales cycles, hiring processes, strategic planning, investor communications, quarterly business reviews, product updates, and project management routines all depend on high-quality visual storytelling. Yet the work behind the slides—formatting, layout adjustment, template hunting, and iterative reviews—absorbs significant cognitive and operational bandwidth.

Beautiful.ai users report regaining 5.6 hours per week—the equivalent of nearly a full workday. The median 3-hour weekly savings underscores that this benefit extends across teams, not just among power users. In total, 58% of respondents say they save three or more hours every week. At scale, these time savings compound into millions of hours recovered, accelerating decision cycles, improving alignment, and allowing teams to redirect effort toward high-value work.

AI Is Unlocking Creativity, Not Replacing It

At a time when AI is often framed as a threat to knowledge work, the data suggests the opposite. AI is reducing low-value activity and expanding the time available for distinctly human contributions—an uncommon finding in today’s AI landscape, where ROI is rarely quantified.

Rather than replacing creativity, Beautiful.ai’s tools amplify it by eliminating manual formatting loops, template and asset searches, layout inconsistencies, spacing and design refinements, and repeated versioning. By clearing these bottlenecks, users reinvest reclaimed hours into synthesis, storytelling, strategic planning, and leadership—the work that directly influences organizational outcomes.

Financial Impact: A Quantitative View of Time Value

To evaluate the business impact, Beautiful.ai converted hours saved into time-value equivalents using current U.S. median fully loaded compensation across roles and seniority bands. The findings illustrate a direct and sizable financial return:

• Average user: ~$20,000 annual time value regained

• Top performers: Up to ~$29,500 annual time value regained

• 90th percentile: Exceeds ~$64,000 annual time value regained

These values correspond to actual hours saved, reported directly by users and adjusted with conservative methodological controls.

Cross-Functional ROI Spans the Entire Organization

While different teams rely on presentations for different purposes, every function benefits materially from reducing production overhead:

• Engineering / Data: ~$16,900 median annual time value returned

• Business Operations: ~$15,200 median annual time value returned

• Business Owners / Founders: ~$14,300 median annual time value returned

• Project Managers: ~$11,800 median annual time value returned

• HR & People Ops: ~$10,500 median annual time value returned





The consistency of these gains across job families, seniority levels, and operational contexts points to AI producing a meaningful lift in capacity, speed, and throughput organization-wide.

Methodology

Beautiful.ai conducted an in-product survey in November 2025 to quantify the time saved through AI-assisted presentation design. The survey generated 550 responses, yielding a 98% confidence level (±5% margin of error) relative to the customer base. Two core questions were analyzed: (1) How many hours per week does Beautiful.ai save you? and (2) What is your role and seniority level?

Time saved was translated into productivity value using U.S. median compensation benchmarks for each role/seniority band to estimate fully loaded hourly cost. The time-value formula applied was: median hours saved per week × 4.3 weeks/month × hourly cost × 12 months. To ensure accuracy, medians were used instead of averages to minimize skew, extreme outliers were capped, and results reflect a diverse, cross-functional user set.

