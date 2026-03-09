Espresso Translations Secures ATC Certification, reinforcing role as Best Official Translation Agency in London

London, UK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espresso Translations, a professional language services agency based in central London, has been awarded certification by the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), the UK's foremost trade body for the language services industry. The accreditation comes alongside the agency's longstanding ISO 17100 certification and marks a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to delivering official translation services of the highest calibre to clients across London and internationally.

Founded in 2011, Espresso Translations has spent more than fifteen years building a global network of professional linguists capable of handling translation, transcription, and related language services across more than 150 language pairs. The agency works with businesses and individuals across a wide range of industries, including legal, financial services, healthcare, and technology, and is regularly engaged for official translation work where accuracy and document acceptability are critical.

The ATC is widely recognised as the benchmark for professional and ethical standards in the UK translation sector. Certification from the Association requires agencies to demonstrate rigorous quality controls, transparent business practices, and consistent service delivery at a professional level. For clients seeking the best translation agency in London for official purposes, ATC accreditation provides an independent, credible assurance that the provider meets the demands of the profession.

Securing ATC certification alongside ISO 17100 places Espresso Translations among a select group of agencies operating at the top tier of the industry. ISO 17100, the internationally recognised standard for translation services, sets requirements for translator qualifications, project management workflows, and quality assurance processes. Together, the two certifications give clients a strong basis for confidence, particularly when official translations are required for legal proceedings, immigration applications, business contracts, or cross-border regulatory filings.

"We have always held ourselves to strict standards, and this ATC certification reflects the work our team puts in every day," said Danilo Coviello, Director of Espresso Translations. "For clients who need official translations for business, legal, or personal purposes, knowing that your agency is independently vetted makes a real difference. This accreditation gives our clients that added layer of confidence."

The agency's central London office near Covent Garden positions it well to serve clients throughout the capital and further afield. The team regularly handles sworn and certified translations for immigration and court use, as well as technical translations in specialist fields such as medicine, engineering, patent law, and international finance. The breadth of languages covered, spanning more than 150 pairs, means the agency can assist with projects involving both widely spoken global languages and less common regional languages that many agencies are unable to support.

As demand for professional language services continues to grow in a globalised economy, credentials have become an increasingly important factor for clients choosing a translation provider. Official translations, in particular, must meet strict acceptance criteria set by government agencies, courts, embassies, and international organisations. Working with a certified agency ensures that translated documents will not be rejected on quality or compliance grounds, saving clients significant time and cost.

Espresso Translations' dual certification also benefits corporate clients who rely on consistent, high-quality language services across ongoing projects. Whether managing multilingual contracts, localising marketing materials for new markets, or producing technical documentation for international distribution, clients gain assurance from knowing that the agency's processes are validated by two independent standards bodies.

"Translation is one of those services where credentials genuinely matter," Coviello added. "Whether someone is applying for a visa, executing a business contract in another country, or producing documentation for an international audience, they need to know the translation is accurate and will be accepted. The ATC certification is one more way we demonstrate that commitment to every client we work with."

