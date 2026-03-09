Scenic Group Announces the Next Phase of Fleet Growth with Three New Luxury River Ships

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scenic Group has announced another significant fleet expansion, with three new luxury river ships to join its award-winning portfolio. This includes one new Emerald Star-Ship and two ultra-luxury Scenic Space-Ships, extending their presence across Europe and Asia in 2027 and 2028.

The announcement comes as 2026 marks Scenic Group’s 40 years of Innovation, a milestone that underscores the company’s ongoing leadership and vision, within the global luxury river and yacht cruising industry.

Glen Moroney, Chairman & Founder, Scenic Group, said: “Our commitment to an additional three new river ships for the Scenic and Emerald Cruises brands reflects our confidence in the strong demand for our unique approach to luxury cruising. With Scenic Ikon in build for delivery in 2028 and five Emerald Cruises yachts and river ships already confirmed, this announcement marks the next phase of our strategic fleet growth. By bringing the design and construction of these new river ships under the expertise of our team at MKM Yachts, we can apply the same exacting standards, innovation and design principles that have underpinned Scenic Group’s success for the past 40 years.”

Emerald Nova – launching June 2027 on the Douro River

Purpose-built for the Douro River, Emerald Nova will join Emerald Radiance in Portugal, introducing a longer itinerary that delves deeper into the region. Emerald Nova will operate two itineraries giving guests more choice and flexibility to experience Portugal.

The 11-day Douro Highlights: Porto, Salamanca & the Wine Valley cruise will explore vibrant cities and vineyard landscapes, complemented by active options such as guided hikes and kayaking.

Scenic Aria – launching September 2027 on the Douro River

The ultra-luxury Scenic Aria will join Scenic Azure in Portugal, operating both signature itineraries, the 11-Day Unforgettable Douro and 8-Day Delightful Douro. Guests will enjoy more opportunities to experience the captivating Douro River and the most all-inclusive cruises in Europe.

Scenic Spirit II - Launching early 2028 on the Mekong River

Following a period of significant demand growth, Scenic will be expanding its fleet on the Mekong River, flowing through Vietnam and Cambodia. Scenic Spirit II will offer even more opportunities for guests to discover the cultural riches, serene landscapes, and authentic life of Southeast Asia.



This announcement builds on Scenic Group’s previously confirmed new ships, including Emerald Astra, launching in May 2026 on the Rhine, Main and Danube, and Emerald Lumi, debuting on France’s Seine River in 2027.

Combined with the launch of new luxury yachts Emerald Kaia from April 2026, Emerald Raiya in 2027 and Emerald Xara in 2028, as well as Scenic Ikon in 2028, this commitment to build more new ships, represents Scenic Group’s most significant fleet growth phase in nearly a decade.

Additionally,

Scenic Aria and Emerald Nova are open for sale.



Scenic Spirit II is available for pre-registration and will be open for sale once we announce the 2028-2029 Asia River Cruise deployment in the middle of this year.





About Scenic Group

For 40 years, Scenic Group has redefined luxury travel, gaining global acclaim for its award-winning river cruises, intimate yacht experiences, and meticulously curated land journeys. With a portfolio of renowned brands – Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours, and Mayflower Cruises & Tours – Scenic Group offers transformative experiences that provide unparalleled access to the world’s most breathtaking destinations across all seven continents.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours’ ultra-luxury river cruises span Europe and Southeast Asia, offering truly all-inclusive, five-star journeys that elevate the art of travel. On the oceans, Scenic Eclipse, The World’s First Discovery Yachts™, are pioneers in expedition and discovery cruising – blending exploration and indulgence with state-of-the-art yachts that allow guests to explore remote polar regions and remote destinations across all seven continents, all while enjoying world-class dining, extensive wellness experiences and personalized service. Launching in 2028, Scenic Ikon will join the Discovery Yacht fleet as a next-generation, ultra-luxury vessel designed for polar and warm-water exploration, offering elevated design, immersive experiences, and all-inclusive indulgence across 21 countries and 110 ports in its inaugural season.

Celebrating a decade of excellence in 2024, Emerald Cruises & Tours continues to expand its fleet of innovative ships on the world’s rivers and luxury ocean yachts. Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will be joined by Emerald Kaia in Spring 2026, further enhancing luxury yacht cruising with itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean and Central America, Seychelles and Indian Ocean. Additionally, Emerald Astra, debuting in Spring 2026 as the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the river fleet, will elevate Emerald’s renowned river cruising experience. Looking ahead to 2027, the 11th Star-Ship, Emerald Lumi, will mark the brand’s first sailing on the Seine River, offering roundtrip cruises from Paris. The fleet will further grow with Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028), offering new boutique superyacht itineraries in warm-water destinations.

Scenic Group’s commitment to innovation and exceeding expectations ensures that every journey – whether on river, ocean, or land – brings moments of wonder and creates memories that last a lifetime.



For more information, to view available sailings, or to secure space on an upcoming journey, visit www.scenicusa.com or www.emeraldcruises.com . Guests may also call Scenic at (844) 788-7985 or Emerald Cruises at (844) 428-8389 or connect with their preferred travel advisor. Hi-res assets may be requested with the contact below.

