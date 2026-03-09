DAC Breakthrough Unlocks 3x Cheaper Carbon Removal Projects

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustaera has achieved a major carbon capture efficiency breakthrough, leapfrogging incumbent thermal Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies and injecting new hope into an industry plagued by high costs and unfulfilled promises.

The North Carolina company’s proprietary electro-thermal approach pulls CO 2 from the air at 3-5x lower capital costs than alternative methods, and now it has demonstrated operational efficiencies 3-4x higher than prevailing thermal technologies thanks to its nano-structured sorbent technology and integrated electric heating.

“Thermal technologies max out at around 40% efficiency,” says Sustaera CTO Cory Sanderson. “We’ve recently achieved 90%+ efficiency, using far less capital than traditional thermal approaches, and we’re still innovating.”

These results put Sustaera on a credible path to sub-$100/ton carbon removal, which has long been heralded as the “holy grail” threshold for unlocking widespread market adoption. This positions DAC to once again compete with emerging carbon removal approaches like biochar.

Until now, DAC technology has failed to fulfill its promises, as incumbents have delivered only a tiny fraction of the carbon removal credits they have sold. 1st-generation high-temperature technologies were inflexible and unable to achieve carbon-negative operations, while 2nd-generation technologies improved efficiencies but still required large baseload power supplies that are increasingly costly and constrained.

Sustaera has previously partnered with leading carbon removal buyers like Stripe and Shopify, and today their validated efficiencies combined with a new technology licensing model further reduce risk. The company is now in advanced talks with leading carbon removal developers.

“Developers can now capture carbon cost-effectively, whether for sequestration or utilization,” states Sustaera CEO Ben Gardner. “The technology is beautifully simple. It delivers measurable results and is easy to scale—potentially even without a grid connection.”

Backed by the U.S. Department of Energy, the XPRIZE for Carbon Removal, Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), the Grantham Trust’s Neglected Climate Opportunities (NGO), and RMI’s Third Derivative accelerator, Sustaera is now positioned to capture a significant share of the $100B+ carbon removal market of the future—especially in water-constrained areas, as the technology uses no water and produces pure water as a byproduct.

About Sustaera

Based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Sustaera is a Direct Air Capture startup with expertise in carbon capture, separations chemistry, and process scale-up. Sustaera’s mission is to deliver low-cost, scalable carbon removal systems to the world to “Restore the Carbon Balance,” with a target to remove 500 million tons of CO 2 by 2040. Sustaera’s core technology is based on several breakthroughs in material science, process design, and modular manufacturing. Learn more at sustaera.com.

