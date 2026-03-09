Epilog Laser Introduces New Fusion Ascent Laser Series

Golden, Colorado, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epilog Laser, the leading designer and manufacturer of CO2, fiber, and galvo-based laser engraving, cutting, and marking systems, is excited to introduce the addition of the Fusion Ascent Laser Series to the company’s product offerings. The company will debut the Fusion Ascent at booth 1863 at the ISA Sign Expo in Orlando, Forida April 8 – 10.



In addition to new pass-through capabilities and 120 IPS engraving speeds, this series also introduces IRIS™ HD+, the latest evolution of Epilog’s integrated camera system, delivering high-definition clarity, advanced zoom capabilities, and real-time precision for our users most detailed engraving projects. Built into the Ascent’s carriage camera, IRIS HD+ brings the camera closer to the material for greater visual fidelity—ideal for tasks requiring extreme precision.





“With the Fusion Ascent Series, we set out to deliver more than just faster production - we wanted to give small businesses and creators a truly dependable platform for growth,” said Mike Dean, vice president of sales and marketing at Epilog Laser. “The addition of our new pass-through design, combined with 120 IPS engraving speeds, and industry leading engraving quality, we’re providing customers with the performance and peace of mind they need to confidently scale their operations.”



The Fusion Ascent Laser Series features three different table sizes: 24”x 12”, 24” x 24”, and 36” x 24”, and wattage options ranging from 30 to 80. Both CO2 and fiber laser sources are available. Production of Fusion Ascent laser machines begins in March 2026, and all machines feature a full two-year warranty and US-based support. For more information, please visit www.epiloglaser.com.

Since 1988, Epilog Laser has been designing and manufacturing flying-optics-based CO2 and fiber laser systems that can engrave and/or cut wood, acrylic, metal, plastic, fabric, rubber and many other materials. Epilog specializes in developing laser systems that create unprecedented marking and cutting quality on all types of products. The company produces versatile and reliable systems that are affordable and easy to use. For more information, visit

www.epiloglaser.com.

