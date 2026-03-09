Esker Launches New Quote Request Solution to Simplify Everyday Sourcing

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. — March 9, 2026 — Esker , the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of Esker Quote Request , a new solution designed to give occasional buyers a simple, intuitive way to collect, compare and award supplier quotes for everyday purchases.

Leading analysts point out that at many businesses, tail spend is not addressed, often due to limitations in time or resources, or simply because it’s not considered worth the extra effort. However, they do predict that more than half of B2B procurement units will use tail spend technology within the next five years. These solutions not only increase visibility and manage costs, but also act as a substantial element of compliance and sustainability initiatives.

Fully integrated into Esker’s Source-to-Pay (S2P) suite and complementing its strategic Sourcing solution, Esker Quote Request automates the RFQ process for tail and non-strategic spend. From a single, unified interface, users can quickly create RFQs, invite suppliers, receive responses and accept offers — without the complexity of full strategic sourcing workflows. The result is faster purchasing decisions, reduced manual effort and improved compliance across the organization.

“Procurement, Finance and AP leaders are under increasing pressure to control spend while improving efficiency and transparency,” said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, Senior Product Manager at Esker. “When managed effectively, tail spend can become a strategic advantage rather than a blind spot. Esker Quote Request provides a simple, easy way to manage everyday sourcing and improve cost management within the S2P process.”

By addressing the challenges of managing everyday spend, Esker Quote Request enables organizations to:

Empower employees: Enable operational buyers and occasional requestors to easily collect and compare quotes from multiple suppliers at once.

Enable operational buyers and occasional requestors to easily collect and compare quotes from multiple suppliers at once. Accelerate purchasing decisions: Reduce the time to gather and compare quotes with rapid setup, templates and integrated supplier communications.

Reduce the time to gather and compare quotes with rapid setup, templates and integrated supplier communications. Strengthen compliance and governance: Enforce procurement policies through structured workflows that ensure required documentation and fields are completed.

Enforce procurement policies through structured workflows that ensure required documentation and fields are completed. Improve transparency and auditability: Centralize all quote-related interactions, documents and responses for full visibility and audit-ready tracking.

Centralize all quote-related interactions, documents and responses for full visibility and audit-ready tracking. Enhance supplier collaboration: Provide suppliers with a dedicated portal to view requests, submit quotes and track status updates.

Provide suppliers with a dedicated portal to view requests, submit quotes and track status updates. Integrated S2P experience: Award decisions flow directly into downstream processes such as requisitioning, purchasing and invoicing — all within Esker’s platform.

About Esker

Esker’s AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker’s Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com , follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog .

Press Contact: Brian Jaeger

Tel: (352) 682-7636 | eskerpr@walkersands.com