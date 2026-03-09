Glaucoma Research Foundation and Alcon Partner to Expand Access to Trusted Glaucoma Education

New English and Spanish editions of Understanding and Living with Glaucoma and first-ever Spanish audiobook aim to reach high-risk Hispanic communities

Resources will be available during Glaucoma Awareness Week beginning March 9th

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) today announced a new partnership with Alcon, the global leader in eye care, to expand access to trusted, patient-centered glaucoma education for Spanish-speaking patients and families in the United States. Through Alcon’s support, GRF will release an updated English and Spanish editions of its widely used “Understanding and Living with Glaucoma” booklet and introduce the first-ever Spanish audiobook version of this essential resource. The English and Spanish audiobooks were recorded in partnership with the Braille Institute to ensure accessibility for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

The “Understanding and Living with Glaucoma” booklet and audiobook are cornerstone educational tools designed to help patients and caregivers better understand glaucoma, treatment options, and the importance of ongoing care. By expanding these materials in Spanish, GRF aims to reach more individuals within the Hispanic community—one of the populations at higher risk for glaucoma and often underserved by accessible, culturally relevant health information.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to help patients protect their vision,” said Cynthia Steel, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Glaucoma Research Foundation. “The ‘Understanding and Living with Glaucoma’ booklet and audiobook empower patients with clear, trustworthy information so they can actively participate in their care. Expanding these resources in Spanish allows us to meet patients where they are and ensure more people have access to information that can truly change outcomes.”

The English audiobook version of “Understanding and Living with Glaucoma” has already proven to be a valuable resource for patients who prefer or require audio-based learning. The new Spanish audiobook will further remove barriers to understanding by providing accessible education for Spanish-speaking patients and families.

“At Alcon, we are committed to advancing eye care and supporting initiatives that improve patient understanding,” said Sergio Duplan, President, Americas, Alcon. “Partnering with the Glaucoma Research Foundation to expand access to these educational resources aligns with our purpose to help people see brilliantly. By supporting the Spanish-language booklet and audiobook, we aim to empower eye care professionals and patients with trusted glaucoma education that helps patients and families better understand this complex disease.”



The new Spanish audiobook will be available beginning March 9 during World Glaucoma Week through Glaucoma Research Foundation’s Spanish resource page. Updated editions of the Understanding and Living with Glaucoma booklet in both English and Spanish will be distributed to patients, caregivers, clinicians, and community organizations worldwide at the end of March.

To learn more about Glaucoma Research Foundation’s educational programs or to access these materials, visit www.glaucoma.org/treatment/resources.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation is dedicated to curing glaucoma and restoring vision through innovative research and education. GRF is committed to advancing discoveries and ensuring patients have access to reliable information to help them manage their disease.

Media Contact:

grf@wearecsg.com