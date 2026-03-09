Pain medications remain the leading cause of poison centre calls in Canada

TORONTO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data being released for National Poison Prevention Week March 15 to 21 show that pain medications remain the No. 1 cause of calls to Canada’s five poison centres for all ages. Contrary to common misconceptions fueled by true crime stories and mystery novels, most poisonings are not caused by mysterious vials or people with sinister intentions.

“We really need to rethink what we consider to be poisons,” says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute, Canada’s national charity dedicated to injury prevention. “Medications are generally safe if used in the right ways, but there are dangers if medications aren’t used as directed.”

For the last five years where national data are available – 2020 to just-released data from 2024 – pain medications were the No. 1 substance category involved in cases managed by poison centres. These include pain medications prescribed by a healthcare professional as well as those picked up over the counter. More than 34,000 cases related to pain medications were recorded in 2024, averaging nearly 100 every day. More than one-quarter of those incidents involved children under 12.

“The common causes of poisoning involving pain medication come from taking an incorrect dose, mixing certain medications, and children getting into medication packages,” says Dr. Josh Wang, President of the Canadian Association for Poison Centres and Clinical Toxicology (CAPCCT), the umbrella organization for Canada’s poison centres. “Our centres are staffed by Specialists in Poison Information, nurses and pharmacists, who are available 24/7 to help people in Canada who suspect they or someone they are with has been exposed to a substance that might harm them.”

The five poison centres in Canada manage more than 200,000 cases yearly, including cases of poison exposure and people calling to seek information about poisons. Canada has a toll-free number to call to reach your local poison centre for all regions except Quebec and Nunavut: That national number is 1-888-POISON-X (1-844-864-7669). In Quebec, call 1-800-463-5060. In Nunavut, contact your local health centre. Wang urges all people in Canada to have their number programmed in their phone or noted in a prominent place in their home.

The other top causes of poison concern reported are also medication-related, including medications used to treat depression, anxiety, seizures and aid sleep.

Adults should remember to read labels and follow instructions, including recommended dosages for prescription and over-the-counter medications as well as natural health products. Older adults on multiple medications or at risk of confusing dosages should consult with their pharmacist, who can help with medication management and tracking.

“For preventing child exposure to these products, safe storage is crucial,” says Parachute’s Fuselli. “Keep all medications you use, whether prescription or over the counter, stored safely: that means out of reach of children and also secured in a locked container or cupboard.”

For Poison Prevention Week, Parachute, poison centres and partners across the country are launching a #RethinkPoisons campaign focusing on safe use of medications, particularly those that can be purchased over the counter. See the #RethinkPoison videos.

For more information on poison prevention and the campaign, visit parachute.ca/ppw

