BYD breaks down final barriers to electrification with Blade Battery 2.0 and FLASH Charging

SHENZHEN, China, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles, is ready to break down the final barriers to truly widespread adoption of EVs through its self-developed FLASH Charging, delivering up to 1500kW through a single connector, and the second generation of its iconic Blade Battery.

Together, the two new technologies deliver remarkable recharging speeds, regardless of the conditions. A 10% to 70% refill takes as little as five minutes, while 10% to 97% requires only nine minutes. Even when the temperature is -30°C, conditions that would normally result in a drastic reduction in charging speeds, the FLASH Charger can take a Blade Battery 2.0 from 20% to 97% in only 12 minutes. And the Blade Battery itself is capable of longer distances on a single charge; thanks to a 5% gain in energy density, ranges of more than 1,000km are now possible (Chinese CLTC efficiency test).

The new technologies are the result of intensive development by BYD, following extensive research into the barriers consumers still feel are present between them and pure-electric mobility. Despite remarkable gains in EV market penetration in most significant new-car markets worldwide, the fact remains that most buyers of pure-ICE vehicles don't pay much attention to the size of the car's fuel tank, whereas many EV customers are focused on battery capacity and range, even paying significant premiums for a few kilometres more.

Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD, emphasised today at a showcase in China that the industry needs to address the lingering challenge of slow charging speeds and poor low-temperature charging performance if the remaining consumers are to commit to electric mobility.

BLADE BATTERY 2.0 – FASTER CHARGING, MORE RANGE, EXTRA SAFETY

Developed through six years of intensive research, the second generation of BYD's Blade Battery is the foundation of the latest breakthroughs in FLASH Charging. With traditional batteries, the key qualities of fast charging and high energy density are often seen as conflicting technical goals. But BYD has resolved this trade-off, increasing energy density by five percent while significantly increasing the charging speed.

To achieve this while retaining safety and durability, BYD developed a 'FlashPass' Ion Transport System that pushes the boundaries of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

It's based on three core breakthroughs:

the 'Flash-Release' cathode features a directionally engineered, multi-level particle-size architecture that enables dense packing and rapid deintercalation.

the 'Flash-Flow' electrolyte uses AI-driven precision optimisation to deliver high ionic conductivity and fast ion mobility.

the 'Flash-Intercalate' anode has a multi-dimensional lithium-insertion site construction, allowing 360° 3D high-speed lithium-ion intercalation.

Together, these technologies mean significantly reduced internal resistance, cutting heat generation at the source.

Further innovation in the anode, which features high-throughput electrode restructuring and graphite particles aligned perpendicular to the electrode plane, reduces lithium-ion transport resistance and allows smooth, faster intercalation – securing not only FLASH Charging performance but also the 5% increase in energy density.

Blade Battery 2.0 features a breakthrough Solid Electrolyte Interphase (SEI) layer, a key component of any lithium-ion battery. BYD's solution uses molecular-level engineering and macroscopic structural optimisation to be both ultra-thin, allowing higher ionic conductivity, and highly dense, ensuring chemical stability. It also features dynamic self-repairing technology to strike the balance of 'thin yet strong'.

The technical achievements in energy density and charging speed have not come at the cost of safety or durability. In fact, Blade Battery 2.0 has passed a string of fresh benchmark safety evaluations, including the world's first simultaneous FLASH Charging and Nail-Penetration Test, which resulted in no thermal runaway, smoke or fire, even after 500 FLASH Charging cycles. The Blade Battery 2.0 also passed a thermal-runaway test after the forced short circuit of four cells simultaneously, with no fire or explosion, even when reaching temperatures of over 700°C.

Furthermore, Blade Battery 2.0 brings an advance in LFP battery durability; compared with the original Blade Battery, its overall capacity degradation is reduced by 2.5%.

FLASH CHARGER READY TO REDEFINE THE RECHARGING PROCESS

The second core component of BYD's breakthrough in charging is the FLASH Charger, capable of delivering up to 1,500kW through a single connector (Chinese-market specification), while featuring a unique T-shaped overhead design that also removes many of the less appealing aspects of the recharging procedure.

BYD has already installed 4,239 FLASH Charging stations across China (as of 5 March 2026), and it expects to have 20,000 in operation by the end of this year. To support this scale and speed of rollout in a wide variety of locations, the station is paired with an ultra-fast-discharge energy storage system that helps to break through grid restrictions. It uses a battery that gets recharged at slower speeds, and can act as both an energy reservoir to prevent grid overload and a power amplifier that enables high-power charging.

Conventional charging stations are often criticised for being cumbersome and unhygienic, with heavy connectors and cables that get dirty or wet through contact with the ground. The FLASH Charger's T-shaped design lifts these parts away from potential contaminants, while the lighter connector and a pulley-based, rail-sliding cable make it much easier to hook up a vehicle, regardless of where its charge port is connected.

EUROPEAN ROLLOUT TO BE LED BY STUNNING DENZA Z9GT

The first car featuring FLASH Charging and Blade Battery 2.0 to reach European customers will be the DENZA Z9GT, the flagship shooting-brake grand tourer from BYD's premium brand. Final specifications of the European version of the car will be issued in the coming weeks.

BYD has committed to make its FLASH Charging Stations available globally. More details on the overseas rollout plans will be communicated in due course.

