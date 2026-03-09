DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameAndrew Boteler
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p each in OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Identification codeGB0034202076
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.493 per share21,804
(d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction9 March 2026
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameDavid Docherty
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p each in OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Identification codeGB0034202076
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.493 per share21,804
(d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction9 March 2026
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • March 09, 2026 10:15 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC
    ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

    OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 14,495,436 Ordinary Shares of 1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 9...

    Read More
  • March 05, 2026 12:05 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC
    Net Asset Value

    Octopus AIM VCT plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 2 March 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 46.5 pence per share. For further...

    Read More