Synagis Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The "Synagis Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Synagis market has experienced notable growth, driven by increasing RSV infections in infants, a rise in preventive monoclonal therapies, and the expansion of neonatal intensive care units. This growth is further supported by the availability of reimbursement for RSV prophylaxis and regulatory approvals for pediatric biologics. Looking ahead, continued expansion is expected due to rising investments in next-generation RSV prevention therapies, increased focus on long-acting monoclonal antibodies, and the expansion of biologic manufacturing capacity.

Key trends during the forecast period include the growing adoption of monoclonal antibody-based RSV prophylaxis, an increased focus on preventive pediatric immunotherapies, and expansion of the cold-chain dependent biologic distribution network. Additionally, emphasis on high-risk infant protection and improved manufacturing scalability for biologics are significant factors driving market growth. The rise in chronic respiratory conditions is anticipated to propel further growth in the Synagis market, particularly as Synagis (palivizumab) helps prevent severe RSV infections in high-risk infants and children.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is another critical factor supporting market growth. Enhanced spending on medical treatments, hospital care, medications, and preventive measures is fueling investment in preventive treatments for high-risk infants and children. For instance, between 2022 and 2023, the UK reported a 5.6% increase in healthcare expenditure, aiding market expansion.

In terms of corporate strategy, major players focus on securing drug approvals to offer preventive therapy for RSV, addressing unmet medical needs. In September 2023, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. received approval to market palivizumab as a preventive RSV therapy in India, a significant milestone as it marked the first such therapy available in the country. Key companies active in the Synagis market include Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

Regionally, North America dominated the Synagis market in 2025, while Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with significant countries including the USA, Canada, Germany, and India.

Tariffs have impacted the Synagis market by increasing costs of essential manufacturing inputs and logistics equipment, particularly affecting North America and Europe. These tariffs, however, are spurring investments in localized manufacturing and cold-chain infrastructure development. The Synagis market report offers comprehensive statistics, trends, and opportunities, providing a detailed perspective on the industry's current and future scenarios.

Synagis is a monoclonal antibody medication for RSV prophylaxis, particularly in high-risk infants with conditions like BPD and CHD. It targets serious lower respiratory tract infections caused by the RSV, binding to the virus and preventing cellular infection. Synagis is available through wholesale distributors and online retailers, forming a part of the market composed of pre-filled, single-dose vials and injectable solutions. Market value is derived from the sales of these goods and related services, reflecting consumption values within the specified geography.

Report Scope:

Clinical Indication: RSV Prophylaxis; Premature Infants with BPD; CHD; Immunocompromised Infants and Children.

Formulation: 50mg/0.5mL; 100mg/1mL.

Distribution Channel: Wholesale; Online Retailers.

End-User: Pediatric; Adults.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Synagis Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Synagis Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Synagis Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Synagis Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Monoclonal Antibody-Based Rsv Prophylaxis

4.2.2 Rising Focus on Preventive Pediatric Immunotherapies

4.2.3 Expansion of Cold-Chain Dependent Biologic Distribution

4.2.4 Growing Emphasis on High-Risk Infant Protection

4.2.5 Improved Manufacturing Scalability for Biologics



5. Synagis Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pediatric Hospitals

5.2 Neonatal Intensive Care Units

5.3 Pediatric Clinics

5.4 Specialty Pharmacies

5.5 Home Healthcare Providers



6. Synagis Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Synagis Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Synagis PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Synagis Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Synagis Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Synagis Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Synagis Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Synagis Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Synagis Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast

9.2. Global Synagis Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast

9.3. Global Synagis Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast

9.4. Global Synagis Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast



10. Synagis Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Synagis Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast

10.2. Global Synagis Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast

Companies Featured

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5b4mj

