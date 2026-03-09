Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several factors. The market size is projected to expand from $1.37 billion in 2025 to $1.95 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2025-2026 and 7.2% during 2026-2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of RSV-related hospitalizations, unmet medical needs in infant immunization, and heightened awareness of respiratory viral infections. Public health surveillance of seasonal RSV outbreaks and expanded clinical trial activities further bolster market expansion.

The future growth of the RSV vaccine market will be fueled by the approval of novel vaccines, increased government funding for immunization, and rising adoption among elderly populations. There is a growing trend towards preventive healthcare programs and combination vaccine development. The focus on pediatric and geriatric immunization programs is intensifying, supported by substantial investment in advanced vaccine formulations and hospital-based vaccination initiatives aimed at long-term RSV prevention.

A key driver of market expansion is the increasing occurrence of respiratory infections, exacerbated by air pollution, climate change, urbanization, older populations, and drug-resistant pathogens. The RSV vaccine effectively mitigates these infections, especially in infants and older adults. Notably, the UK Health Security Agency reported a significant increase in tuberculosis cases, indicative of the broader trend of rising respiratory infections that will likely stimulate the RSV vaccine market.

Leading companies within the RSV vaccine market are investing in innovative solutions like recombinant protein-based vaccine technologies, which offer enhanced immune protection and safer formulations for high-risk populations. For instance, in May 2023, GlaxoSmithKline plc's Arexvy received FDA approval as the first RSV vaccine targeting older adults, featuring cutting-edge recombinant protein technology that strengthens immune response against the RSV fusion protein.

Acquisitions are reshaping the industry landscape, exemplified by AstraZeneca PLC's acquisition of Icosavax, Inc. for $1.1 billion. This strategic move enhances AstraZeneca's vaccines and immune therapies pipeline, leveraging Icosavax's lead candidate, IVX-A12, which targets both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Regional dynamics reveal that North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Key regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries like Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, the USA, and Canada are significant players in this market.

Tariffs are impacting the market by elevating the costs of imported raw materials and specialized components essential for vaccine production. This has increased production expenses and influenced pricing strategies for public immunization programs, while simultaneously promoting localized vaccine manufacturing and strengthening regional supply chains.

The RSV vaccine market is marked by major players such as Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Moderna Inc. The market encompasses sales of protein-based, mRNA, monoclonal antibody, and live-attenuated vaccines, representing factory gate values. These values include related services offered by manufacturers, covering sales through various channels like hospitals and pharmacies.

For comprehensive insights and competitive landscape analysis, the market research report offers an in-depth perspective, detailing trends, opportunities, and critical statistics essential for thriving in the RSV vaccine industry. The report covers transaction values, market size, and shares, enabling stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

Markets Covered: Types include Viral, Bacterial, and Combination Vaccines; Clinical Indications cover Pediatric, Geriatric, and High-Risk Individuals; Distribution channels through Hospitals, Pharmacies, and Government Suppliers.

Types include Viral, Bacterial, and Combination Vaccines; Clinical Indications cover Pediatric, Geriatric, and High-Risk Individuals; Distribution channels through Hospitals, Pharmacies, and Government Suppliers.

