Theaus Global and NorthernNations Cooperative Group Announce Strategic Alliance to Advance Scalable, High-Integrity Carbon Pathways Across Alberta’s Oil and Gas Assets

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theaus Global Inc. (“Theaus Global”), an Alberta-based technology and carbon credit development company, today announced a strategic alliance (the “Carbon Alliance”) with NorthernNations Cooperative Group (“NNC Group”) to advance high-integrity, Indigenous-aligned carbon pathways connected to Alberta’s oil and gas assets and to expand access to global carbon markets.

“Theaus Global was built to support Alberta, Canada, and the world in the energy transition in a way that ensures all stakeholders benefit,” said William (Bill) Cooper, Chair of Theaus Global. “Working with NNC Group strengthens our ability to advance credible carbon pathways that incorporate Indigenous values and meaningful participation while delivering long-term economic benefits. Together, we are building a ‘digital pipeline’ that connects Alberta-based solutions to scalable global demand without compromising integrity or stakeholder confidence.”

Three Carbon-Credit Pathways

Theaus Global and NNC Group intend to coordinate stakeholder engagement and market positioning across three carbon-credit pathways that are designed to be scalable and replicable for global markets:

Solid-Form Bitumen Credits : Supports durable solid-form bitumen pathways that significantly reduce emissions during product transportation and keeps carbon out of the atmosphere through long-lived product outcomes.

: Supports durable solid-form bitumen pathways that significantly reduce emissions during product transportation and keeps carbon out of the atmosphere through long-lived product outcomes. Sequest ered Oil Credits : Long-duration outcomes generated by sequestering carbon-intensive oil in its original deep geologic formation with non-extraction for at least 100 years.

: Long-duration outcomes generated by sequestering carbon-intensive oil in its original deep geologic formation with non-extraction for at least 100 years. Methane Abatement Credits: Reduces methane emissions from mature and inactive well liabilities, transforming those liabilities into productive assets and creating employment opportunities.





Under the Carbon Alliance, Theaus Global will lead the development of carbon-credit pathways, methodologies, and enabling technologies, while NNC Group will support stakeholder engagement, Indigenous participation, and market alignment across the three pathways, including advancement of its Bitumen Beyond Combustion / solid-form bitumen market access initiative.

Together, the organizations aim to advance high-integrity, Canadian-sourced carbon solutions designed for global markets while supporting meaningful Indigenous economic participation.

“Our organizations are highly aligned in vision and complementary in what each brings to the alliance,” said Richard Masson, President of NNC Midstream Partners Inc. “The market is ready for solutions that are both credible and scalable. By combining Theaus Global’s carbon-credit development expertise with NNC Group’s stakeholder leadership and commercialization platform, we are well positioned to advance meaningful opportunities for Indigenous participation while helping bring these solutions to market.”

Policy and Regulatory Context

The parties view this collaboration as aligned with objectives reflected in the Canada–Alberta Energy Collaboration Memorandum of Understanding and Alberta’s Mature Asset Strategy, including innovation, responsible development, Indigenous participation, and solutions that can help reduce legacy liabilities while creating economic value.

Initiatives advanced under this alliance remain subject to applicable Alberta and Canadian laws. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as government endorsement or as recognition of any pathway or credit as a compliance instrument under Alberta’s TIER program or any other regulatory regime.

About Theaus Global Inc.

Theaus Global Inc. is an Alberta-based technology and carbon credit development company focused on designing and commercializing high-integrity carbon pathways and the infrastructure required to bring them to market. Theaus Global has built an ecosystem of partners and stakeholders to support credible measurement, durability, transparency, and access to global carbon markets.

About NorthernNations Cooperative Group

NorthernNations Cooperative (NNC) is an Indigenous-led, for-profit cooperative organization formed in 2018 to advance Indigenous economic participation and responsible development initiatives.

NNC Midstream Partners Inc. (NNC-MPI) is an NNC business unit focused on incubating and advancing Indigenous-aligned commercial initiatives, including the evaluation and commercialization of Bitumen Beyond Combustion, solid-form bitumen (undiluted), and asphalt product pathways.

