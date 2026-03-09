Yf-Vax Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yf-Vax Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global YF-Vax market has seen robust growth over recent years, with expectations of continued expansion driven by a series of influential factors. By 2025, the market is projected to reach $6.78 million, ascending to $7.32 million in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth can be attributed to factors including increasing international travel requirements, government vaccination mandates, and proactive public health initiatives.

Looking forward, the YF-Vax market is poised to swell significantly, projected to reach $9.81 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. Key drivers include escalating global travel, climate change-induced spread of mosquitoes, expanded immunization coverage, augmented outbreak preparedness funding, and enhanced public health surveillance. Noteworthy trends include increased demand for travel vaccinations, government-led immunization programs, and a strategic focus on endemic disease prevention and response preparedness.

The awareness surrounding vector-borne diseases is a major catalyst for the YF-Vax market's growth. These diseases, spread by infected mosquitoes, ticks, and other vectors, include serious illnesses such as malaria and dengue. The rising prevalence, fueled by factors such as climate change and urbanization, underscores the critical role of YF-Vax in providing long-term immunity against yellow fever, a vector-borne disease. For instance, as of March 2024, reportable outbreaks were recorded across 28 countries, with a significant number occurring in Europe, highlighting the rising necessity of preventive measures.

Increasing international travel further bolsters the YF-Vax market. Improved global disposable incomes have heightened the propensity for overseas travel, thus necessitating preventive vaccinations for yellow fever-endemic regions. Enhanced demand for travel-related vaccines bolsters public health endeavors by preventing outbreaks. In 2024, the UK saw over 90 million outbound trips, with projections indicating further increases, thereby emphasizing the need for widespread vaccination to support international travel.

Heightened healthcare spending also strengthens the market. Driven by an aging global population and rising incidences of chronic diseases, healthcare expenditures are soaring, evidenced by the UK's 5.6% increase in spending between 2022 and 2023. This spurred demand underpins the strategic role of vaccines like YF-Vax in mitigating the financial impacts of disease management and hospitalizations.

In the geographical landscape, North America was the leading region in 2025, while Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth in the forecasted period. Countries like the USA, China, and India remain pivotal in the market's expansion. However, tariffs have brought challenges, increasing manufacturing and distribution costs, notably affecting government health programs across Africa and Latin America. These tariffs are thereby encouraging localized production to promote regional supply independence.

Market dynamics are further shaped by leading players like Sanofi S.A., who drive innovation and supply chain efficiencies within the YF-Vax sector. The arena encompasses sales of vaccine syringes, pre-filled injection devices, and comprehensive immunization kits, with values reflecting factory gate sales, covering far-reaching distribution across hospitals, pharmacies, and health programs globally.

In conclusion, the YF-Vax market represents a vibrant sector, crucial in global health efforts toward yellow fever prevention, reflecting both a response to immediate health challenges and an anticipatory measure against potential public health threats. The provided market research offers a complete perspective of the YF-Vax market, designed to support informed decisions and strategic insights for stakeholders within the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.32 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.81 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Rising Demand for Travel Vaccination

Government Led Immunization Programs

Continued Use of Live Attenuated Vaccines

Focus on Endemic Disease Prevention

Stockpiling for Outbreak Preparedness

