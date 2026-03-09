Mumps Vaccine (MumpsVax) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mumps Vaccine (MumpsVax) Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mumps vaccine market, known as Mumpsvax, has experienced notable growth, driven by effective immunization strategies and public health mandates. Historical growth is attributed to the high incidence of mumps outbreaks and the introduction of routine childhood immunization. Looking forward, prevention of re-emerging outbreaks, fortification of school immunization policies, and global vaccination expansion are key growth drivers. Trends indicate sustained demand for combination vaccines, enhanced pediatric immunization programs, and a focus on long-term population immunity.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases plays a significant role in propelling the Mumpsvax market. Factors such as urbanization, climate change, and globalization contribute to the spread of pathogens, necessitating effective vaccination strategies like Mumpsvax. In 2023, the UK reported significant measles activity, highlighting the need for robust vaccination programs.

Moreover, the escalating number of clinical trials supports market expansion. Clinical trials assess Mumpsvax efficacy, safety, and immune response, particularly in pediatric immunization. The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry reported an increase in clinical trials initiated in the UK from 2022 to 2023, bolstering the Mumpsvax market.

Rising healthcare expenditure is another catalyst for Mumpsvax market growth, enhancing access through funded vaccination programs. The UK saw a substantial increase in healthcare spending from 2022 to 2023, improving immunization rates and public health outcomes.

Key players in the Mumpsvax market include Merck & Co. Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Regional dynamics highlight North America as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. The Mumpsvax market is influenced by tariffs that impact vaccine component costs, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa, prompting local supply chain resilience and enhanced domestic operations.

A comprehensive market research report provides insights into Mumpsvax industry statistics, regional shares, competitors, market trends, and opportunities. This report offers a thorough perspective on the current and future landscape of the industry.

Mumpsvax, a live attenuated vaccine, utilizes the Jeryl Lynn strain for mumps prevention, administered in two doses, often as part of the MMR vaccine. With over 95% efficacy, it remains crucial in public health efforts against mumps outbreaks. Although standalone production has ceased, its importance persists in reducing incidence rates.

Mumpsvax is available in various forms, including monovalent and combinational vaccines. It's intended for pediatric and adult populations, distributed through pharmacies and healthcare providers. The market encompasses manufacturer sales, including related services, capturing the value of goods from factory gate to end customer, excluding resales.

