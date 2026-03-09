Menveo Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menveo Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Menveo market has witnessed remarkable growth, primarily attributed to the expansion of national immunization schedules, historical outbreaks of meningococcal disease, and advancements in conjugate vaccine technology. Global vaccination initiatives and increased awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases have significantly contributed to this upsurge. Looking ahead, the forecast period indicates continued growth driven by investments in vaccine innovation, a strong focus on outbreak prevention, and the expansion of adult and adolescent immunization coverage.

The surge in meningitis cases, driven by increased global mobility and weakened immune systems, highlights the critical role of Menveo. This vaccine offers protection against multiple strains of Neisseria meningitidis, aiding in early prevention and the reduction of disease spread. Notably, in October 2025, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed 378 invasive meningococcal disease cases, underscoring the increasing need for Menveo in combating meningitis.

Expanding healthcare infrastructure globally is another key driver for the Menveo market. With an aging population, rising chronic diseases, and technological advancements, healthcare systems are evolving to accommodate comprehensive vaccination programs. For instance, healthcare expenditure in the UK saw a significant rise of 5.6% from 2022 to 2023, reflecting the ongoing investment in healthcare infrastructure that benefits Menveo's integration into public health initiatives.

An emerging trend in the Menveo market is the development of innovative vaccine formulations, such as single-vial, fully liquid products that streamline vaccine administration. In November 2024, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) received European Commission approval for a new Menveo formulation, enhancing convenience and stability by eliminating reconstitution processes. This advancement aligns with the growing demand for efficient immunization solutions, particularly for adolescents, adults, and travelers.

Regionally, North America leads the Menveo market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth. Key regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with specific focus on countries such as Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, the USA, and Canada.

Tariffs influencing the Menveo market have impacted costs of imported vaccine components, affecting immunization budgets and supply chains. However, these challenges are also fostering regional vaccine production and enhancing domestic supply chain capabilities, which could secure long-term immunization product availability.

The comprehensive Menveo market research report delivers insights into global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, market trends, and opportunities. Menveo, as a meningococcal vaccine targeting serogroups A, C, W, and Y, continues to play a vital role in meningitis prevention.

Menveo is available as conjugate and combination vaccines and is utilized across diverse age groups for meningococcal disease prevention, routine immunization, outbreak control, and travel vaccination. The market encompasses sales of prefilled syringes, powders for suspension, and single-dose vials. Overall, the Menveo market is shaped by both current demands and evolving public health strategies, driving its growth and significance in the global healthcare landscape.

Report Scope:

Type of Vaccine: Conjugate Vaccine; Combination Vaccine

Indication: Meningococcal Disease Prevention; Routine Immunization; Outbreak Control; Travel Vaccination

Age Group: Infants and Young Children; Adolescents; Adults; Older Adults

End User: Hospitals; Vaccination Clinics; Travel Clinics; Academic And Research Institutions; Military And Government Facilities

Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Conjugate Vaccines

Rising Focus on Preventive Immunization Programs

Growing Demand for Adolescent and Travel Vaccination

Expansion of Multivalent Vaccine Coverage

Enhanced Emphasis on Public Health Preparedness

Companies Featured

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc

